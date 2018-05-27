There have been many villains over the years and Darth Vader ranks up there as one of the best in cinematic history. However, in the Star Wars universe, Darth Vader is arguably the best and to argue that point could get you at the very least a stern lashing on certain websites and forums. Solo star Donald Glover has a different take on the best villain debate and believes that Kylo Ren is the clear winner, beating out Lord Vader and even Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine.

In a recent interview with Noisy, Donald Glover talked a lot about Solo: A Star Wars Story and was later asked about the villain situation in the Star Wars universe. It's important to note that Glover is a life-long fan of the franchise and a Lando Calrissian action figure was his first ever, so he knows a thing or two about a thing or two. But, his position on the best Star Wars villain seems a bit suspect, to say the least. When asked who the best villain in the Star Wars universe is, Glover had this to say.

"Kylo Ren's really funny. I just think he has an interesting sense of humor. He's intense, I get his story. So I kind of have to go with Kylo Ren."

Donald Glover is a very talented actor, musician, writer, director, and much more. But his ideas about the best Star Wars villain aren't exactly what many would call sane. The Solo star seems to understand Kylo Ren's story better than that of Darth Vader, but c'mon. Unless Glover knows something that we don't about Star Wars 9, he's just wrong about this one, though it's his own opinion. Down the line, Kylo Ren may become the better villain, but at this time, he's not.

All kidding aside, it really depends on what time in the Star Wars universe that one gets into it. For some older fans, the prequels are seen as garbage movies, but for younger fans, that was their first exposure to the world that George Lucas created. The original trilogy looks old and dated to them, so when a younger fan sees Solo: A Star Wars Story and sees the return of some prequel characters, it's a big deal. The same can be said for the new trilogy as it ages, so Kylo Ren may become the better villain to a certain age group in the future.

Donald Glover also believes that L3-37 from Solo is the best droid in all of the Star Wars movies, which is controversial, but way less controversial than his stance on Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. He declares that L3-37 is "like the Joan of Arc or the Tupac of robots." However, when asked about Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn, Glover chose Yoda because "he's old and weird." Okay, maybe Donald Glover doesn't know that much about Star Wars as he lets on. You can watch the rest of Glover's opinions on all things Star Wars at the Noisy Facebook page.