Get some black pants on and get ready to hike them up real high, because the Kylo Ren Challenge is here. The Last Jedi has inspired a lot of conversation among the Star Wars fanbase. We can now talk about Rey's parents. Snoke's whole thing is resolved. But one of the biggest topics of conversation has been the scene that features a shirtless Kylo Ren while he and Rey were experiencing their Force connection. Now, thanks to John Mayer (of all people), the Kylo Ren Challenge has been created and it's dominating social media.

John Mayer recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself inspired by Adam Driver's shirtless scene from The Last Jedi. With his pants pulled up high, he posted the photo with the simple caption, #KyloRenChallenge. No explanation. No nothing. But the internet didn't need an explanation. They took it upon themselves to take the challenge and now, people of all shapes, ages and sizes, and yes, babies and puppies too, have been taking the Kylo Ren Challenge and posting the results to social media.

Even if you're one of the people who didn't love Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it's hard not to find this very amusing. Some have called the shirtless Kylo Ren scene from the movie a bit gratuitous, but sound supervisor Ron Klyce recently spoke about it and says that the scene actually has a purpose in the movie. You know, beyond inspiring this Kylo Ren Challenge. Here's what he had to say.

"The way in which (director Rian Johnson) decided to create the Force connection by just simply doing vertical cuts without using any CG... it's pure simplicity in terms of filmmaking with visual cuts. We cut to her side; we cut to Kylo Ren; we cut to her; and back and forth...That was important to establish what she was actually seeing. Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless scene] is to inform the audience, 'Oh, she can see his body.'"

It's interesting to note that there's a theory going around that Kylo Ren's pants aren't actually high-waisted in The Last Jedi. Some theorized that there's actually a large black bandage above his pants to cover up the Bowcaster wound Chewbacca gave him that makes it look like he's wearing strangely high pants. But the challenge works better with high-waisted pants, let's be honest. Thanks to John Mayer and his inexplicable creation of this challenge, we've got a lot more shirtless Kylo Ren to enjoy. Be sure to check out a bunch of the best examples of the Kylo Ren Challenge for yourself below.