There has been much ink spilled about what could have been and what should have been when it comes to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Many complained about the way Kylo Ren used some neon red gorilla glue to puzzle his old helmet back together with the help of Caesar from Planet of the Apes. Well, if some original concept art had been carried through, Ben Solo would have become much more like his grandpa with an mazing Darth Vader style helmet.

This concept art comes from Luke D. Fisher at Pinewood studios. And it perfectly marries the original Darth Vader helmet with Kylo Ren's helmet from The Force Awakens. Ben Solo destroyed his mask in the opening act of The Last Jedi, leaving Adam Driver more time to show off his scared face. Many complained about the way J.J. Abrams had the villain resurrect his old look in The Rise of Skywalker. As we can see, that wasn't always necessarily the case. Fisher says this about the concept art.

"Kylo helmet concept for The Rise of Skywalker. One of my 'Kylo Mk.2' versions, drawing closer on the Vader aesthetic."

This helmet art does feel much more like the original trilogy. And there is nothing cooler than a bad guy in a menacing mask. The helmet would have stayed true to Kylo Ren's story arc over the three movies, as set up in The Force Awakens. Kylo was obsessed with his grandfather Darth Vader. And he coveted Anakin Skywalker's old melted helmet that became instantly iconic when A New Hope was released in theaters way back in 1971.

Plenty of stuff changed from concept to screen when it comes to The Rise of Skywalker. Jurassic World mastermind Colin Trevorrow was originally supposed to direct, and his script titled Duel of the Fates has made the rounds on the Internet. Would it have been better than what we eventually got in J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker? Sadly we'll never know.

Many believed Kylo Ren mending his helmet was J.J. Abrams trying to fix what many believe Rian Johnson broke in The Last Jedi. Did the execution pay off? Many don't think so, and are disheartened with the way that Ben Solo's story came to an end, especially since he was the real last Skywalker, with Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter Rey taking up the name at the end of the movie, which is still seen as blasphemous to some. You can check out Luke D. Fisher on Instagram. Really, who knows what could have been?