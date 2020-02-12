Kylo Ren's helmet inspiration is revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 by Charles Soule and Will Sliney. Star Wars fans are continuing to learn a lot about Ben Solo's backstory now that The Rise of Skywalker has opened in theaters. We've seen the young aspiring Jedi start his journey towards the Dark Side as he meets with the Knights of Ren for the first time, revealing that they are all a little bit Force-sensitive and that they worship a Lightsaber.

Now, The Rise of Kylo Ren is giving us some insight into where Ben Solo got the idea for his menacing helmet. As it turns out, it was a conversation with the original Ren that gave the young Solo the idea. They are discussing Solo possibly joining the Knights of Ren when Ren says, "Here. Relax. The mask's kind of intense -- that's the point -- but you and me, maybe we're gonna be friends. Snoke thinks so anyway." As we later find out, Emperor Palpatine is behind Snoke, who lured Solo away to the Dark Side.

The intense mask is exactly what Ben Solo needs to hide his emotions and his confusion. Plus, it works as a tribute to the late Darth Vader at the same time. With the mask, Ben Solo becomes Kylo Ren, who is a mystery to most. However, his power is unmatched amongst anyone else in the First Order, especially when he has his confidence behind the mask. A lot of Star Wars fans wanted to see more of the mask in the sequel trilogy, so it was nice to see J.J. Abrams bring it back after it was smashed to pieces in The Last Jedi.

Snoke told Kylo Ren that he looked ridiculous in his mask, so he threw a temper tantrum and destroyed it in a fit of rage. Once we see that the villain is ready to side with Palpatine and take over the galaxy, we see the mask being glued together as the Knights of Ren look on, ready for their leader to guide them into victory. That's not exactly how things worked out in The Rise of Skywalker, but the imagery was pretty powerful on its own.

It seems obvious as to why a young Ben Solo would be into embracing the helmet idea. With that being said, it wasn't something that always worked out for the character and it's something he ended up ditching towards the end of The Rise of Skywalker. He reverts back to Ben Solo and fights against Palpatine after the death of his mother. Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #3 is giving a lot of good insight about the complicated villain and fans may want to go back and check out the previous two installments, if they haven't already. You can head over to Marvel Comics to purchase the latest issue.