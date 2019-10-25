The upcoming Rise of Kylo Ren #2 comic book highlights why the latest Star Wars villain sought the help of Snoke ahead of The Rise of Skywalker. It appears that Luke Skywalker's students were under the impression that Ben Solo killed their master, which put them on hot pursuit. The synopsis reads, "With the new Jedi school in ruins and fellow students hot on his trail for the murder of their master, Ben Solo flees to the only friend he has left in the galaxy... a man named Snoke."

This paints Kylo Ren in a completely new light for Star Wars fans and one that they will either be intrigued by, or they will not like at all. This means Ben Solo woke up to see what he thought was his uncle trying to kill him as the Temple is destroyed. Luke's students believe he is dead and blame Solo, so they begin their hunt. This is pretty big stuff to unpack here and it could have big implications on The Rise of Skywalker.

One of the main fan theories floating around is that Ben Solo will redeem himself in The Rise of Skywalker. In fact, it is believed that he is the one who will rise, according to speculation. This misunderstanding could be what kicks all of this off into motion, though it has not been confirmed by anyone at this point in time. Regardless, this is huge for the story arc of Kylo Ren and fills in the blanks from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The actual Rise of Kylo Ren #2 doesn't even hit the shelves until after the movie hits theaters.

With Emperor Palpatine back, he becomes the main antagonist in The Rise of Skywalker. In the latest trailer, the villain seems to imply that he knew Rey and Kylo Ren would team up, but again, this is speculation at this point. There have been some pretty credible leaks that lead to this conclusion and it's only a matter of time before we learn the truth in the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. Will Kylo Ren change allegiances to fight against the Emperor? Will he sacrifice everything to do so?

If Emperor Palpatine has been behind everything this whole time, everything that Ben Solo has believed for his adult life has been a lie. He has been conflicted in the past, and the Rise of Kylo Ren #2 may point to why he has been that way. In addition to all of this information, the story will also feature a fight with the Knights of Ren going up against Ben Solo and Luke Skywalker, which further muddies the waters. It's going to be interesting to see how he finally makes it over to Snoke. You can check out the cover of the upcoming comic book below, thanks to Charles Soule's Twitter account.

This is the cover to THE RISE OF KYLO REN #2, written by me with art from @WillSliney. Out in January.



And yes, that’s Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo fighting the Knights of Ren. pic.twitter.com/dPdbmHQTSz — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) October 24, 2019