Jim Henson's Labyrinth is back on the big screen in September. In honor of the cult classic movie's 35th anniversary this year, Fathom Events will bring Labyrinth back to theaters for three nights only on Sept. 12, 13, and 15. In addition to honoring the movie's 35th anniversary, the screening of Labyrinth also serves to celebrate Jim Henson, whose 85th birthday would be on Sept. 24 if we hadn't lost him in 1990.

The 35th Anniversary screening of Jim Henson's Labyrinth will be preceded by a brief featurette entitled "The Henson Legacy." It features Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talking about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the "Center for Puppetry Arts" featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from the movie. It's a nice bonus for fans to soak in something extra along with seeing the iconic movie on the biggest screen possible.

Frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend night, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), a teenager with an active imagination, summons the Goblins to take her baby stepbrother away. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie). Guarding his castle is the labyrinth itself, a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends the Goblins, in hopes that their loyalty isn't just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems!

Released in 1986, Labyrinth was directed by Jim Henson with George Lucas executive producing. Along with Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, the classic movie also features Toby Froud, Christopher Malcolm, Shelley Thompson, Brian Henson, Ron Mueck, Frank Oz, and Natalie Finland. It did not fare very well at the box office at the time, but in the 35 years since its original release, it has grown tremendously in popularity with a large cult following.

"I wasn't cool enough to get what working with him really meant," Connelly previously said of working with Bowie, via The Graham Norton Show. "It was probably a good thing that I wasn't. After working with him, he became a real hero of mine because he was so kind to me - I was a 14-year-old kid and knew nothing. He was funny and gracious and made me feel so comfortable. He was amazing. Subsequently I became a huge fan of his music."

Based on the growing popularity of Labyrinth, there has been a long-gestating sequel in development. At one point, Fede Alvarez was attached to direct, though he announced last year that he had stepped down from the project. In May 2020, it was reported that Doctor Strange helmer Scott Derrickson would direct the sequel using a screenplay co-written with Maggie Levin. The Jim Henson Company's Brian Henson will executive produce with Lisa Henson producing.

Labyrinth 35th Anniversary will screen in theaters on Sunday, Sept. 12; Monday, Sept. 13; and Wednesday, Sept. 15. Rated PG, the movie runs approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes. You can purchase tickets and find out more information by visiting the official website for Fathom Events.