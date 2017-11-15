It looks like we're about to learn a whole lot more about David Bowie's Goblin King from Labyrinth. It's been announced that a prequel comic is in the works from Boom! Studios that will tell the Goblin King's origin story. This is going to be the first ever ongoing comic book series based on the beloved Jim Henson classic.

The book, titled Jim Henson's Labyrinth, goes on sale in February and will explore the David Bowie character, as he recounts his former life to Toby. Jennifer Connelly, who plays Sarah in Labyrinth, had to rescue her baby brother Toby from Jareth the Goblin King in the movie. It sounds like the book will take place during the events of the movie, but will also tell us about Jareth's mother and father, who are said to have lived in 18th-century Venice. Here's what Lisa Henson, the daughter of Jim, and CEO and President of The Jim Henson Company, had to say about it.

"It's the backstory of how Jareth came to be in the Labyrinth himself. The Goblin King, he's not a goblin, he's human. Many people have asked, 'Well, how did he get there?' So, that's something that we thought we would explore."

Jim Henson's Labyrinth comes to us from writer Simon Spurrier and artist Daniel Bayliss. Sadly, even though a Labyrinth sequel is in the works with Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez directing, David Bowie passed away last year, so he won't be able to reprise his role. However, this book allows for fans to see more of the character from another angle. Here's what Spurrier has to say about it.

"We're sort of having our cake and eating it. The 'Bowie form' version of the character is very much present in our story. But there's a huge amount of stuff about the people who loved him and he loved. What happened to them? How did this all shake out? How did he come to be who he is? I hope that by exercising both sides of that picture, as well as leaning into all the other amazing things that are fantastic about the Labyrinth as a concept, we should hopefully get our Bowie itch scratched while also enjoying the fantastical, surreal wonder of this world."

Labyrinth was originally released in 1986 and remains one of Jim Henson's most beloved creations, outside of The Muppets. At the present time, it isn't clear how many issues the new Labyrinth comic book is expected to run for. In addition to the details about the book, we also have the covers for the first issue, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly for you to check out below. There are several different covers for the first issue of Jim Henson's Labyrinth. A cover by Fiona Staples, a subscription cover by Rebekah Isaacs, and variant covers by Laurent Durieux, Jill Thompson, and Bill Sienkiewicz. They're sure to give those with fond memories of the movie a whole lot of feels. Be sure to check out the covers for Jim Henson's Labyrinth #1 for yourself below.