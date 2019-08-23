Disney has revealed the official poster for the upcoming live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. This comes as the D23 Expo is officially underway. The event happens once every two years and it's essentially like Disney's own personal comic con, which means we'll be getting a ton of info on a slew of projects from every corner of the company's vast portfolio. In this case, we get a new look at their latest remake, which recreates an iconic moment from the original animated classic.

The image shows the two titular pooches hanging out in a gorgeous alleyway. The table is set for two, with a plate of pasta between them. Lady and Tramp are looking at one another with loving eyes. Sound familiar? This is one of the most memorable moments from the original 1955 Lady and the Tramp movie and Disney obviously wanted to make sure they captured that magic in this new version. The image was shared with a caption that confirms the movie will be available on the Disney+ streaming service as soon as it launches this November.

"Lady and the Tramp, a new take on a timeless classic, only on #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12."

Disney+ is going to be a big focus of D23, as it largely represents the company's future. They intend to take on Netflix head-on. To do that, they're going to need some premium content. Case in point, these live-action remakes have done exceedingly well at the box office. Both Aladdin and The Lion King crossed the $1 billion mark this year alone. And yet, Disney is willing to surrender any possible box office dollars in order to put Lady and the Tramp on their new direct-to-consumer service. If anything, it shows their commitment to the new venture.

Lady and the Tramp centers on a pampered house dog named Lady (Tessa Thompson) whose comfortable life slips away from her. Following a series of tense circumstances, Lady finds herself on the loose in the street. She manages to befriend a tough stray mutt named Tramp (Justin Theroux). A romance begins to blossom between them. However, their many differences, along with more drama in Lady's life, could threaten to keep them apart.

The cast also includes Ashley Jensen (Jock) Sam Elliott (Trusty) Benedict Wong (Bull) and Janelle Monae (Peg). The human cast features Kiersey Clemmons (Darling), Thomas Mann (Jim Dear) and Yvette Nicole Brown (Aunt Sarah). We're likely to learn a lot more about this and other Disney+ projects during the panel at D23, and we'll be sure to keep you posted on any of the big news as it comes our way. So be on the lookout. Disney+ launches on November 12 and will cost $6.99 per month, or $69.99 annually. Be sure to check out the new Lady and the Tramp poster from the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account below.

