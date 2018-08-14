Disney has found the voice of Lady for their upcoming live-action Lady and the Tramp remake. Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson has inked a deal to voice the affluent pooch who goes by the name of Lady. She will voice the character alongside Justin Theroux, who will be providing the voice of her street dog counterpart, Tramp. At the present time, there's no word on when production is expected to get underway but the studio has been doing major work on the casting front lately, meaning that it should begin filming sooner rather than later.

Charlie Bean, known for his work directing The LEGO Ninjago Movie, is at the helm for the Lady and the Tramp remake. The movie will be a blend of CGI and live-action. It's expected that Disney will debut the movie on their upcoming streaming service, which is meant to be a direct competitor with Netflix. The service doesn't yet have a name, but it will be debuting in late 2019 and will be host to quite a bit of premium content from the Mouse House. Considering how well these live-action remakes of animated classics have done at the box office for the studio in the past shows just how committed they are to attracting subscribers to the service.

The original animated movie follows a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady whose comfortable life slips away once her owners have a baby. When, after some tense circumstances, Lady finds herself on the loose and out on the street, she is befriended and protected by the tough stray mutt Tramp. A romance begins to blossom between the two dogs, but their many differences, along with more drama at Lady's household, threaten to keep them apart. It's expected that the live-action remake will largely follow the same general storyline.

Other cast members include Ashley Jensen as the Scottish Terrier Jackie, with another MCU star Benedict Wong, by way of Doctor Strange, voicing English bulldog Bull. Kiersey Clemons will play the human character Darling, who owns Tessa Thompson's Lady. The script comes from Andrew Bujalski. As for Thompson, she is currently in the critically-acclaimed Sorry to Bother You and is currently filming the upcoming Men in Black spin-off. The actress also appeared in the well-received sci-fi flick Annihilation earlier this year. She will next be seen in Creed 2, which arrives in theaters this November.

This is just the latest role in a blossoming career for Tessa Thompson, whose star power seems to be rising by the minute. Disney's original animated Lady and the Tramp was released in 1955 and was a massive hit for the studio at the time. A direct-to-video sequel, Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure, was released in 2001. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the remake are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.