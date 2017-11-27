Even if Lady Bird comes up short at the Academy Awards (which it likely won't) the movie can now claim the Rotten Tomatoes crown. Few movies have ever earned a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but Lady Bird is one of those movies, which is very impressive in its own right. But now director Greta Gerwig's movie has officially become the best-reviewed movie in the history of Rotten Tomatoes. That's pretty impressive for a little independent movie like Lady Bird and it bodes well for the movie's chances as this current awards season moves along.

The previous record was held by Pixar's Toy Story 3, which also boasts the coveted 100 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Toy Story 3 has 163 reviews counted that make up its 100 percent rating. Lady Bird, as of this writing, has 170 reviews counted and not a single one of them is negative. So Lady Bird now holds the record. A24 has been positioning the movie for major awards this year and this record certainly points toward the possibility of some potentially huge things in the future for this little movie.

Lady Bird centers on Marion McPherson (Laurie Metcalf), a California nurse, who works tirelessly to keep her family afloat after her husband loses his job. She also maintains a turbulent bond with a teenage daughter, played by Saoirse Ronan, who is just like her; loving, strong-willed and deeply opinionated. The movie is set in the early 2000s and is just the second movie directed by Greta Gerwig, who has been known primarily as an actress up to this point in her career. However, Lady Bird represents a shift for her and she could be in a position to make history at the upcoming Oscars.

Only four women have ever been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. Lina Wertmuller for Seven Beauties, Jane Campion for The Piano, Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation and, most recently, Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker. Bigelow is also the only woman to ever win the award. But it's now looking like Greta Gerwig could be the fifth woman to receive the nomination and, should she go on to win, she would be the youngest female director to win Best Director at the Academy Awards.

In addition to the outstanding critical praise, as evidenced by the Rotten Tomatoes record that Lady Bird has broken, the movie is also doing very well at the box office. Earlier this month, the movie opened on just four screens, but earned $375,612, giving it a $93,903 per theater average, which is one of the best of 2017 so far. The movie has made over $10 million so far and that number will likely continue to climb with positive word of mouth spreading. So, if you're planning on heading to the movies in the near future, you should probably check out Lady Bird.