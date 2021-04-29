Multiple arrests have been made in the theft of Lady Gaga's dog, and that includes charges of attempted murder. Back in February, Gaga's assistant, Ryan Fischer, was walking the "Born This Way" singer's three French bulldogs when he was shot by a group of thieves. The unidentified assailants made off with two of the dogs. After the shooting, which was captured on video, Fischer was hospitalized but fortunately survived.

With little to go on, Lady Gaga offered a substantial cash reward for the return of her stolen bulldogs unharmed. The A Star Is Born star offered a $500,000 reward with "no questions asked," though that didn't necessarily mean that the LAPD wouldn't be asking. In any case, a woman identified as Jennifer McBride safely returned the dogs to the police two days after the incident. At the time, McBride said she had happened to find the dogs abandoned, and police said she wasn't a suspect.

Investigators believe that Gaga's assistant was targeted because of the high value of French bulldogs, and it's unlikely that they knew of their connection to the world-famous pop star. A new update to the case has brought about serious legal charges against McBride and others allegedly involved in the crime. Five suspects were arrested on Thursday and placed into custody: James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; Lafayette Whaley, 27; Harold White, 40; and 50-year-old McBride, the woman who returned the dogs to police in February.

Jackson, White, and Whaley are believed by detectives to be the robbers in the video who shot Fischer and stole the two bulldogs. All three have been charged with one count each of attempted murder and robbery. White and McBride were charged with one count each of accessory attempted murder. Investigators began to unravel the case when it was discovered that McBride had a relationship with White - suspect Jaylin White's father. Returning the dogs was allegedly an attempt to cash in on Gaga's cash reward.

At the time of the incident, Lady Gaga had been out of the country filming her next movie. On Instagram, she posted about the theft and shooting while pleading for the safe return of her beloved pets.

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," Gaga wrote. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same. I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

On his own Instagram page, Fischer later posted a statement from his own straight from his hospital bed during his recovery. In the message, he recounts the horrifying encounter before celebrating the return of the bulldogs to Gaga.

In part, the caption reads: "@ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole... we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you."

This is the best possible outcome to the situation with the dogs safe and the suspects brought to justice. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.