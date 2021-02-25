Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward with "no questions asked" for the safe return of her pets after thieves shot her dog walker and stole two of her French Bulldogs. On Wednesday night, the dog walker had been out with Gaga's three dogs shortly before 10 p.m. when one "and possibly more" gunmen approached. It's not clear what words were exchanged, but the dog walker was shot and the robber escaped with two of the dogs owned by Lady Gaga, Koji and Gustav.

Fortunately, the dog walker's injuries are not life-threatening and he's expected to fully recover after he was taken to the hospital. During the robbery, Gaga's third dog had run away, but it was later recovered by one of the singer's bodyguards. Gaga is currently in Rome working on her next movie, but TMZ reports she's "extremely upset" by the news and is offering $500,000 to anyone who can return the French Bulldogs with no questions asked. Anyone who has the dogs can email [email protected] to claim the reward.

The unidentified gunman is still on the loose as authorities are investigating. It's unclear if the robber knew if the dogs were owned by Lady Gaga and targeted them specifically. As French Bulldogs are very expensive, it's possible the shooting and robbery was a crime of opportunity perpetrated by someone looking to make a quick buck. In any case, let's hope both Koji and Gustav are soon found so they can be returned.

Gaga is one of the world's best-selling music artists with several Guinness World Records and Grammy Awards to her name. She has since taken up acting as well, which includes a starring role opposite Bradley Cooper in the acclaimed 2018 movie A Star Is Born. The movie was nominated for Best Picture as the Oscars with both Gaga and Cooper also up for Best Actress and Best Actor. Even the soundtrack found great success too with four Grammy wins of its own.

On the small screen, Gaga is also known for her leading role in the American Horror Story: Hotel, the fifth season of the horror anthology series. This performance earned Gaga the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She also appeared in a different role in the sixth season, Roanoke. As herself, Gaga also starred as herself in an episode of The Simpsons called "Lisa Goes Gaga" and has consistently appeared on other shows like Saturday Night Live and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Currently, Gaga is in Italy filming her next role for the biopic Gucci playing Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. Directed by Ridley Scott (The Martian), the movie also stars Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Adam Driver. She is also starring in the upcoming action thriller Bullet Train alongside an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Bad Bunny, and Sandra Bullock. Filming was completed in 2020.

If you know any information about what happened to Gaga's dogs and help get them back home, you can claim the $500,000 reward by emailing [email protected] This news comes to us from TMZ.