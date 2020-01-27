The Lakers vs. Clippers game scheduled for tomorrow (January 28th) has been postponed in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death. The National Basketball Association made the announcement moments ago. Bryant, along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a California hillside. It is believed that heavy fog played a role in the crash. A total of eight NBA games were played yesterday, each of them paying tribute to Bryant.

As for the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, they will not be playing against each other tomorrow night. Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for 20 seasons and led them to five championships during that time. The Staples Center, where the Lakers and Clippers play, has been called the house that Kobe built, more than once over the years. You can read the NBA's statement concerning the game postponement below.

"The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed. The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday."

The news of Kobe Bryant's passing shook the world, not just North America, or Los Angeles, or Orange County. Many NBA fans and commentators thought that all of yesterday's NBA games should have been postponed in the wake of Bryant's death. However, the decision to move forward was made as investigators tried to keep the public aware of what happened and who was involved in the crash. Even late into the afternoon, investigators would not confirm, nor deny, that Bryant was in the helicopter.

Unfortunately, the news spread so fast that many of Kobe Bryant's friends and family found about the helicopter crash from the news. One investigator went on to put a news organization on blast for reporting the news first, without any regard for the family or any official input from authorities. A preliminary investigation is currently under way to see exactly what went wrong, and it should be concluded within ten days. More information is on the way.

As for the NBA, the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has sent shockwaves that will be felt for the months and years to come. Bryant was only 41-years old and had a lot more to accomplish, while his daughter was just getting started at life. In addition to Kobe and Gianna, John Altobelli, Wife Keri and Daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and Daughter Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan all died when the chopper crashed. You can check out the NBA's official statement about tomorrow night's Lakers vs. Clipper game below, thanks to the official NBA Twitter account.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020