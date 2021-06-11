A new horror franchise based on the famous LaLaurie Mansion is in the works. Brothers Chad and Carey Hayes, who wrote The Conjuring and spawned one of the most successful horror franchises in history, are producing the project. Additionally, Darren Lynn Bousman, director of four Saw movies, including this year's Spiral: From the Book of Saw, has been tapped to direct the first movie in the proposed series.

Chad and Carey Hayes wrote the screenplay for the first movie based on the LaLaurie Mansion in the actual house in New Orleans. This, despite the fact that the home has been closed to the public since 1932. The plan is to actually film portions of the movie in the house as well. The first movie in the possible franchise will be set in the present day, though specific plot details remain under wraps. Darren Lynn Bousman had this to say about it in a statement.

"Joining this project is a dream come true for me. For as long as I can remember I have been obsessed with the paranormal. Anyone who studies the supernatural knows the legends and lore of the LaLaurie Mansion. It's the holy grail of these types of environments. Recently I was allowed access to the house, and was able to stay there with the Hayes brothers. There is no way to articulate my 72 hours inside those walls. The house consumes you. Its history cripples you. The Hayes Brothers have crafted such an emotional, suspenseful, and scary narrative that I cannot wait to introduce the world to this unbelievable location."

The LaLaurie Mansion is considered to be one of the most haunted places in the world. The house was made infamous by Madame LaLaurie, a New Orleans socialite who lived there in the 1800s. LaLaurie, it turns out, was a serial killer who not only murdered, but also tortured, a number of slaves in the home. A house fire in 1834 exposed her grizzly crimes to the world. However, she fled the city never to be seen again. LaLaurie was never arrested and never had to face the consequences of her crimes. She was previously played by Kathy Bates on American Horror Story: Coven. The Hayes brothers had this to say.

"Not only is Darren an incredibly creative director, but he also knows how to build a franchise. We are beyond thrilled to have him on this one, and can't wait to see what he brings to the screen."

At the moment, no studio or streaming service is attached. However, it is said that interest is high as this represents a possible franchise with major potential. No cast members have been announced yet but casting is reportedly underway as we speak.

The team behind this LaLaurie Mansion franchise is formidable. The Conjuring universe, which kicked off in 2013, is fast approaching $2 billion at the global box office thanks to the latest entry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As for Darren Lynn Bousman, he directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, as well as Spiral. He is largely responsible for turning that series into the $1 billion horror behemoth it has become. This news comes to us via Deadline.