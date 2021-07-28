A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming horror offering, Lamb. Set in rural Iceland, Lamb is about a farmer couple (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), grieving the loss of their child, making a shocking discovery. While the first minute-long trailer, which came out last month, barely revealed anything, this latest trailer is absolutely bonkers. Featuring a half-human, half-lamb creature walking on two legs while holding the hand of its "father", the trailer has creeped out many viewers. But with The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" playing in the background, the trailer only gives a glimpse of what's to come - disturbing, idiosyncratic body horror.

The official synopsis revealed for the film is as follows: "A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale."

Noomi Rapace, who plays Maria in the film, signed on after being impressed by the originality of the script. She said in 2019, "A script like this is rare and I directly felt that I had to do it. I've never done anything like this before and I can't wait to start filming and go back to my roots in Iceland."

Lamb debuted in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and won the Prize of Originality. The initial reviews have compared the atmospheric horror of Lamb to A24's The Witch and Hereditary. For some reason, the film has also received a few biblical comparisons. The two-minute-long trailer is still quite restrained as it doesn't reveal what is actually happening in the film, but does give away some spoilery details. In the trailer, Maria is shouting at a sheep to "go away", preparing a bath for the lamb-human hybrid, feeding it milk from a bottle, and putting it to sleep in a crib. The trailer also shows some violence, but how everything stated above features in the film remains to be seen; Considering Lamb is billed as a horror film.

Noomi Rapace, best known for Prometheus and the Swedish, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy, stars in the lead role alongside Hilmir Snær Guðnason (101 Reykjavik). Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Netflix's Trapped and The Witcher) also stars in the film. Director Valdimar Jóhannsson co-wrote Lamb with Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson, also known as Sjón, a renowned Icelandic novelist, poet, and lyricist. Jóhannsson has previously worked in the visual effects department in films like Rogue One, Game of Thrones, and Prometheus. Even though Lamb is his first feature film, Jóhannsson has received praise for his direction and ability to maintain a unique tone throughout the film.

Recently, Nicholas Cage starred in the thriller Pig as a truffle hunter who goes after the men who kidnapped his beloved pig. It's good to see Hollywood making and the audience appreciating such movies. While Lamb is an Icelandic production and A24 is only distributing it in the U.S., it must be something special as the studio doesn't really produce many foreign-language films. You'll have to see for yourself to find out more. Lamb will release on October 8, 2021.