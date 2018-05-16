Are you ready for Lando: A Star Wars Story? With the release of Solo coming to theaters next week, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy seemingly revealed her plans for the next Star Wars spin-off. And that it most likely would follow in the footsteps of Solo, with the focus this time being solely on Lando Calrissian. Though, there was some confusion about what she had to say.

Lando Calrissian, originally played by Billy Dee Williams, was first introduced to the Star Wars franchise in The Empire Strikes Back. Han's old, untrustworthy friend immediately became a fan favorite, with his character going on to play a major part in Return of the Jedi. However, that was the last we saw of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars saga, with the beloved character not returning to the series in The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi.

While many people have been worried about the success and quality of this year's Solo: A Star Wars Story, a majority of fans have been excited to see the return of Lando Calrissian. He is now played by the talented Donald Glover, otherwise known as Childish Gambino, and is set to play a big role in the new spin-off. While some Star Wars fans are still on the fence about the actor for Han Solo, a majority of people are completely on board with Donald Glover's casting.

In an interview with Premiere France following the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Cannes Film Festival, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy teased some plans for the next Star Wars spin-off. But there was some confusion as to watch she actually said. The original quote said this.

"We think that the next spinoff will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next."

This was certainly shocking to many Star Wars fans, as many rumors pointed to the next spin-off to be about Obi Wan Kenobi. However, this confirmation from Kathleen Kennedy seemed to disprove that rumor. But later, Premiere France was quick to update their story, saying that Lando is not the next spin-off. And it's not even officially in the books. The publication declared this.

"Following the publication of our article, Lucasfilm informs us that there would have been a misunderstanding between our journalist and Kathleen Kennedy. 'We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it's not relevant, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie ..."

So don't get too excited. It's possible that Lando is next. Not only was Lando a fan favorite character in the Original Trilogy, but based on the current reception of Solo: A Star Wars Story from critics, he is one of the better parts of the latest spin-off. As long as Solo doesn't bomb at the box office, Lucasfilm is very likely to continue their current plans with making more A Star Wars Story spin-offs and, in all likelihood, well probably get Solo 2 and Obi-Wan before we get Lando.

All in all, this initial announcement from Kathleen Kennedy to Premiere France was very exciting for Star Wars fans. Lando Calrissian is one of the series' best characters, with many people wanting to see more of him. Giving him his own spin-off seems to be the perfect way to do this, even if it does become a spin-off of a spin-off. No information is given at this time about who would direct the project, but we can assume that Donald Glover will return to star in the iconic role if it happens. While we will have to wait for the official news for the Lando spin-off, we will be able to see more of his character when Solo: A Star Wars Story releases in theaters next week.