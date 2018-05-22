Space is a big place with plenty of people and things to meet and Lando Calrissian is down to meet up with all of them. Solo: A Star Wars Story writers Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan recently revealed that Lando is pansexual, which is something that Donald Glover has begun to discuss as well, believing that it's not a big deal. Plus, Billy Dee Williams' portrayal of Lando is probably the most suave character ever introduced in the Star Wars universe who likes to try everything, apparently.

Donald Glover is taking a lighthearted approach towards Lando's fluid sexuality in Solo. Glover's argument is how can someone "not be pansexual in space?" Which is a pretty good argument. Glover also discussed Lando's flirtatious personality in a new interview with Sirius/XM. He explains.

"How can you not be pansexual in space? There are so many things to have sex with. I didn't think that was that weird. Yeah, he's coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever. It just didn't seem that weird to me 'cause I feel like if you're in space it's kind of like, the door is open! It's like, no, only guys or girls. No, it's anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have a good time out here."

Additionally, Donald Glover went into more detail about the advice that Billy Dee Williams gave him before production started on Solo. Glover was hesitant to meet with him at first, but figured that he should since Alden Ehrenreich was meeting with Harrison Ford to discuss the part of young Han Solo. Williams informed Glover of Lando's tendencies to try a lot of different things. Donald Glover had this to say.

"One thing that Billy did say was, be charming... He's eclectic. He likes different things. He's somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn't think about it that much. But I was like, he's a charming person so I feel like he doesn't have hard and fast boundaries about everything. But having somebody tell me that, I'm like, okay, cool, makes sense to me. Is it weird that I didn't think about it that much?"

Donald Glover really doesn't see why everybody is making such a big deal about Lando's sexuality in Solo: A Star Wars Story and he's right. It's not a big deal. Plus, it's not even explicitly shown on screen and nor will it ever be, unless the Lando Star Wars spin-off movie becomes a reality. Jonathan Kasdan revealed in a new interview that he wanted a more LGBT character in Solo and notes that he doesn't know where it will go in the future, so it could be explored in the future.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters this Friday and fans will be able to see for themselves how flirty Donald Glover's portrayal of the young Lando Calrissian really is. Even with the movie coming out this week, there's still a lot about the Star Wars movie that has not been spoiled yet, which is pretty remarkable to think about. However, that will all change on Thursday night after the preview showings, so be on the lookout for leaks and avoid certain sites and forums. You can check out the rest of the interview with Donald Glover below.