With just 11 days until Solo hits theaters, Donald Glover has revealed an idea for a new-spin-off featuring his Lando Calrissian character. While, naturally, nothing is set in stone yet, Glover teased this idea during a new interview to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealing that he wants to see how Lando would react in various situations, comparing this spin-off to the 2002 Steven Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Here's what Donald Glover had to say about this potential Lando Calrissian spin-off below.

"I really just want to see him, like doing all of that. Still doing anything. Like, I think that would just be fun to just see him just like... Because like, we see him change so much... He's just like, I think charismatic and people are like, you know what, you should own this city. You should own Cloud City, like that kind of thing, or like winning. So I think it would be just nice to see like, oh, like I'm a General, and now I'm mad at this hotel, and then now, I'm just like... I think that will be just funny but also cool to see like how far charm gets you. Almost like a Catch Me If You Can. A space Catch Me If You Can."

For those unfamiliar with Catch Me If You Can, the movie is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, who used his charm and wit to forge millions of dollars with of phony checks, while also posing as a phony doctor, lawyer and even a pilot for Pan Am airlines. Given Lando Calrissian's reputation, it's easy to see how this kind of character could easily fall in with a story similar to Catch Me If You Can. While Glover's pitch doesn't necessarily indicate who would actually be "chasing" Lando in this spin-off, there are likely a number of characters who could be chasing after Lando, for various reasons.

Director Ron Howard teased that there are no concrete plans for a sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story, but if that happens, it would be hard to imagine any follow-up without Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian returning in some capacity. Still, even if a sequel does happen, there is no guarantee it will follow this story line, but it's possible that this Lando-centric story could be used for a new novel or comic book that could be part of the Star Wars canon.

As for Solo: A Star Wars Story itself, the Star Wars spin-off has been tracking for an opening weekend of over $170 million, which would make it the third highest opening of the year, behind Marvel's Black Panther ($202 million) and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6 million). While its debut will still be quite strong, it seems likely this year will mark the first time in four years that a Star Wars movie doesn't top the domestic box office, with that victory most likely going to Avengers: Infinity War, or possibly Black Panther, if Infinity War drops off considerably between now and the end of its box office run. Donald Glover revealed these new details in an interview with Screen Rant.