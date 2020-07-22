Donald Glover is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian in an upcoming Disney+ series. The Solo spin-off has been rumored before, but it is believed that Glover is either close to signing the deal or has already done so. It was rumored at the beginning of the year that Lucasfilm was looking into making a Solo spin-off series, despite the fact that the movie didn't do so well at the box office. However, since its release, it has gained a cult audience.

The untitled Disney+ series will reportedly take place during the timeline of Solo, which is before the events of A New Hope. The storyline will revolve around Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian getting through an underworld being taken over by "crime syndicates like Crimson Dawn and Black Sun, which were under the control of Darth Maul at that time." If this proves to be true, we could very well see the return of Ray Park as Maul, adding even more incentive for Star Wars fans to tune in and check out the new series.

Along with Donald Glover, Billy Dee Williams has hinted that Lando Calrissian's story is not finished. He could also return as the elder Lando in a story that focuses on the past, but might take place in the future. For now, it's unclear what exactly Lucasfilm has going, but it's looking like Glover, at the very least, will be reprising the role. Williams was incredibly happy to return in The Rise of Skywalker and has heaped praise on Glover's portrayal of the young Lando in Solo.

Lucasfilm has been having pretty decent luck with Star Wars stories told before A New Hope. The Clone Wars, Rogue One, and even recently with the cult following of Solo, have generated significant attention. Plus, there's the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor on the way, which has Star Wars fans incredibly excited for, along with the Rogue One prequel series. And while The Mandalorian takes place after the events of the original trilogy, it has been credited with getting the franchise back to its roots and many are hoping that the rest of these upcoming Disney+ shows will be able to follow in that direction.

Donald Glover and Lucasfilm have yet to officially confirm anything about a possible Lando Calrissian Disney+ series and they probably won't until the time is right. Star Wars Celebration was originally set to take place next month, but has since been canceled. This could have been the place where Disney and Lucasfilm announced their new partnership with Glover for the series. They could still make the announcement without the event, but it is unclear if they will be doing anything for fans who are stuck indoors. The Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube channel was the first to reveal the latest Lando Disney+ series news.