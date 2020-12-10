Disney and Lucasfilm have officially announced the Lando Disney+ series. Dear White People director Justin Simien is currently developing the series. As for who will star, that is the real question. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the series, but did not cover who would be starring during today's public Investor Day presentation. All eyes are currently on Donald Glover, who portrayed the scoundrel in Solo: A Star Wars Story. It had been previously rumored a number of times that he would be returning, but it has yet to be officially confirmed by Lucasfilm, or the actor and his representatives.

The Lando series could even offer a chance for Billy Dee Williams to return, though that was not confirmed either. If the show goes in the younger direction, we could see Williams return as a narrator, or in another role, while Donald Glover takes care of the heavy lifting. Again, none of this has been confirmed in this avalanche of Star Wars news dropping today. Regardless of who will be starring in Lando, the production will more than likely begin at some point next year, along with a ton of other Disney+ shows that will be following in The Mandalorian's lead.

Star Wars fans will be getting to look towards the past with Lando, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, all of which are currently in development, or in production. While many thought The Mandalorian was a gamble, reintroducing beloved characters could prove to be more of a gamble, depending on how each of the new shows are handled. Dave Filoni can't be around for all of the shows to spread his vast knowledge of everything having to do with the world of Star Wars, so that will be another factor that Lucasfilm has likely already taken into account.

One of the big gripes with the sequel trilogy that many Star Wars fans had was the fact that there was too much that needed to be explained in other places. The Rise of Skywalker was full of plot holes that were only filled by reading tie-in novels, Visual Dictionaries, and comic books. There was originally supposed to be even more on the way, but Marvel Comics has reportedly canceled The Rise of Skywalker comic book adaptation. It is possible that these new Disney shows will help fill in some blanks too.

With future big screen Star Wars projects, fans are going to be introduced to new characters and new stories. While The Mandalorian has just started introducing familiar faces, it did not start that way, and it was still a hit because of the way Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau embraced the past without overdoing it. Now, in season 2, the show is bringing in more characters that fans have been aware of for a long time, while also teasing futures for these characters at the same time, along with these new shows. You can check out the official announcement of the upcoming Lando Disney+ series above, thanks to the official Star Wars Twitter account.