The Daniel Craig era of James Bond movies has brought some changes to the franchise over the course of five films that started with Casino Royale bringing a Bond that bled, a Bond that cared, and a Bond that frequently met his match in some of his female associates. Where in the past the women of the Bond series have been there to look good and only on rare occasions managed to cause any trouble to the superspy, in recent movies there has been a change in the women in Bond's life that has seen them be rougher, tougher, and as Lashana Lynch has shown with Nomi in No Time to Die, have even taken over the "007" mantle from him following his retirement.

Of course, it wouldn't be a James Bond movie without James Bond - which is the reason Barbara Broccoli has no interest in gender-swapping the character anytime in the future - and the spy comes out of retirement to deal with a new threat to world security. Having left the service and set up in a peaceful haven in Jamaica, Bond thinks he has left the "007" codename behind, but CIA agent Felix Leiter has other plans and seeks Bond out to take part in the rescue of a kidnapped scientist.

Lashana Lynch's Nomi proves that she can hold her own against her predecessor, and Lynch herself had some goals in joining the franchise, which she did prior to getting her Marvel wings as Lashana Lynch's character proves that she can hold her own against her predecessor, and Lynch herself had some goals in joining the franchise, which she did prior to getting her Marvel wings as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel. She spoke to ComicBook.com in a recent interview, and was asked what one thing more than anything else she had wanted to do in No Time To Die.

"There's two things. I really wanted to create a really realistic character who was fun and ambitious and witty and all of these things. But I really just wanted to do massive stunts, if I'm being honest. I just wanted to kick people in the face and handle weapons and roll on the ground and get dirty and wear combat trousers and big boots and feel really strong. I wanted to feel strong and powerful, internally and externally and, thankfully, I got to do that," Lashana Lynch said.

She also explained that, while Nomi's character was obviously written before she was cast in the role, her input was taken on board to make the character what is seen on screen. "The nice thing about -- from the audition onwards -- was I could tell that they had a really good idea of Nomi, but that they were waiting for the person who they cast to collaborate with them, which is nice. And it doesn't always happen, actually. So for the filmmaker and producers to come together and decide that, "Lashana has ideas and we're going to listen to her," is something that was really humbling, but also gave me a chance to just say, "Okay, women's experiences, Black people's experiences, the newcomer experiences, all of that can literally ... " We can just put it into this massive melting pot and make it all make sense."

She continued, "That helped me establish this, not very clean-cut, not very slick, still figuring it out, questioning herself kind of agent who was able to do exquisite work. But also, you saw her process as time went on. You saw her literally admit to not being able to do something and then going ahead and doing it anyway, which is a powerful message to send out for young people, for young people who look like me, young men, who are learning the power of a woman on-screen and where that comes from, and also for it to be okay for strength and vulnerability to exist in synonymously."

As for whether she will be returning to the franchise again in future, it is unlikely that Nomi will make another Bond appearance, but Lynch would certainly like to explore the character more if possible. "I'm so attached to Nomi, obviously, as you can imagine, but I would love to reacquaint myself with her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. I do think, though, that if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way that she goes out is just so stylish and makes complete sense to the franchise and also nips things quite well in terms of what I've created for the world."

No Time To Die made its recording breaking international debut last week, and opens in U.S. theaters on October 8th. This news originated at ComicBook.com.