Bend, Oregon is the site of the last surviving Blockbuster Video store and now there's a documentary in the works titled, The Last Blockbuster. Back at the beginning of the year, there were a total of 8 stores that were still open across the country, down from 9,000 back in their heyday. However, in the last 7 months, seven of the stores have all been forced to close, including the location in Anchorage, Alaska that John Oliver and Last Week Tonight donated all of the Russell Crowe memorabilia to.

Popmotion Pictures and filmmaker Taylor Morden are making The Last Blockbuster with the help of the internet. The crowdfunding page just went up and so far, they've raised nearly $2,000 out of their $20,000 goal. There's still over a month to donate, as of this writing, so if you want to see this documentary, get over there and open your wallet. If you donate $2,500, you can even work a shift at the Bend Blockbuster location, which seems pretty weird, but might appeal to those with big pockets and a lot of free time on their hands.

For those of you who still love the tactile experience that walking into a video store offers you, The Last Blockbuster will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, streaming, and even VHS. It's important for the rewards in this crowdfunding campaign to be tangible, so backers can even get a working membership card to the last surviving Blockbuster Video. The streaming business was the nail in the coffin for Blockbuster and all other video stores across the world, though in some towns, little mom and pop video stores still exist, renting videos and selling overpriced snacks.

Now that the Blockbuster experience is coming to a close, people from all over North America are flocking to Bend, Oregon to take their picture in front of the iconic blue and yellow sign, to spark memories of walking through the video store and looking for those hot new releases. The Last Blockbuster is looking to capture that feeling that doesn't really exist anymore, that feeling of walking into a brick and mortar establishment to get recommendations from the workers or even wait around all night to get the last copy of whatever the in-demand movie was at the time.

Much like Blockbuster Video locations, Netflix and Amazon will see their end come in the future as well, though it probably won't be for a while. The Last Blockbuster is directed by Taylor Morden and it is his third documentary. His last crowdfunding movie about ska music was able to raise over $100,000, which means that this documentary should have no problem hitting its $20,000 goal. Morden has already spent the last 9 months interviewing workers at the last remaining stores in North America to capture their stories, and now he needs the money to get those stories out and into the world. You can help out The Last Blockbuster by heading over to Kickstarter to donate to the project.