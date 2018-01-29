It's officially over for Blockbuster Video in the state of Texas now that the Edinburg location has finally shut its doors. The store closed early last week but reopened over the weekend for a liquidation sale where patrons could take home a piece of the store to remember it for the rest of their lives, which probably included some weird old DVD's, Blu-rays and the occasional VHS tape in addition to some out of code candy and snacks. It's a sad day for Blockbuster fans all over the United States.

Now that Blockbuster is officially over in Texas, it leaves 8 total stores in the United States that still rent videos. There are 2 in Oregon and 6 in Alaska, which reportedly do pretty good business. However, the Texas store held a special place in the hearts of Blockbuster connoisseurs. The first ever Blockbuster Video opened up in Dallas, Texas in 1985, so it seems only fitting that one of the last stores in existence would be in the original birthplace of the former mega chain.

Blockbuster had 9,000 stores across the United States in the height of its success, but the times changed rapidly for the company who was not able to compete with Netflix and later streaming. The chain closed the majority of their stores in 2014 and since then, the ones that remained open slowly closed down over the last 4 years. The brick and mortar stores were able to survive in areas where the internet isn't lightning fast or in areas that are prone to internet outages. In addition, the novelty is making a slight comeback for people that remember when going to Blockbuster was an event.

The internet situation seems to be the biggest selling point for Alaska since they have the most stores open at this time. Wireless internet is reportedly more expensive there and some areas have pretty sluggish connections, which leaves the Blockbuster option as the best option for those looking for some cheap entertainment. It's actually pretty amazing that most of the Blockbuster stores remained open until 2014 after Netflix started to offer the streaming abilities in 2007. It took time for the internet capabilities to catch up to Netflix, but when they did, it was all over for Blockbuster, no matter how many DVDs you could buy for $10.

There we have it, one more Blockbuster down with 8 left in the United States. Video stores are a thing of the past now that you can pretty much watch anything that you want in an instant. No more waiting for the newest release to get returned, no more rewinding VHS tapes, no more getting picks from the workers. Instead we get curated lists made by computer algorithms that get messed up when your friends and family members share your account. You can check out a final picture of the final Blockbuster in Texas below, thanks to The CineSol Twitter account.