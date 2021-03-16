IFC Films' new comedy, Last Call, is in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on March 19, 2021. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive clip from the movie that stars Jeremy Piven, Bruce Dern, Taryn Manning, Jamie Kennedy, Cathy Moriarty, Jack McGee, Zach McGowan and Cheri Oteri.

In the movie, a local success story and real estate developer, Mick (Jeremy Piven), returns home to his offbeat blue collar Irish neighborhood in the shadows of Philadelphia for a funeral and is obligated to stay to ensure his parents' ailing family business gets back on course. Amidst all of this, he grows closer to his childhood crush (Taryn Manning) who is also back in town, while enduring the constant ridicule from his old hometown crew. As Mick begins to reconnect with the neighborhood he grew up in, he finds himself at a crossroads when forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.

Last Call is directed by Paolo Pilladi (Invisible Mountains) from a screenplay by Greg Lingo and Pilladi. The film stars Jeremy Piven (Entourage, Serendipity), Bruce Dern (Nebraska, The Great Gatsby), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black, Hustle & Flow), Jamie Kennedy (Scream franchise, Malibu's Most Wanted), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Analyze That), Jack McGee (The Fighter, Gangster Squad), Zach McGowan (Black Sails, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live, Scary Movie).