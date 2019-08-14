Ever wondered what a Christmas-themed romantic comedy inspired by the songs of George Michael might look like? And what if that very same movie was directed by the guy who made Bridesmaids and starred Khaleesi from Game of Thrones as a singing elf? We need no longer wonder, as Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Last Christmas, which is exactly that.

The movie is headlined by Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and comes from director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Spy). The romantic comedy was indeed inspired by the songs of the Grammy-winning artist.

The trailer kicks off by setting up Emilia Clarke's character, who is clearly not having the time of her life currently. She then has a chance encounter with Henry Golding and, despite getting some bird poop in her eye at first, the two strike up an unlikely romance. There are quite a few emotional elements thrown into the mix and it looks like this is going to be playing around with some typical rom-com tropes.

Paul Feig most recently directed last year's thriller A Simple Favor, which was critically embraced and was something of a sleeper hit, grossing just shy of $100 million at the box office. While Feig hasn't quite tackled a romcom before, this does seem to be up his alley. The cast also includes Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery). Thompson, in addition to her starring role, also co-wrote the screenplay alongside acclaimed playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Last Christmas centers on Kate (Emilia Clarke) who is living a rather grumpy existence in London. She's made quite a few bad decisions accompanied and works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when they meet on a chance encounter. He starts to see through Kate's many walls. As London transforms for the holiday season, nothing should work for these two and yet, it does.

Aside from simply being inspired by the songs of George Michael, the movie features some of his actual music, including the holiday classic for which the movie is named. Last Christmas will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the artist. David Livingstone, Emma Thompson, Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson serve as producers.

This is poised to become a potential hit for the holiday season. Not only does the movie boasts a likable ensemble from a proven director, but it's coming out at just the right time. Last Christmas is set to arrive in theaters on November 8 and doesn't have a ton of direct competition for this kind of movie in the lead up to Christmas, meaning it could have long legs at the box office. So, if critics respond kindly, we could be looking at a big winner. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.