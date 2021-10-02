Matt Damon is confronted by Jodie Comer in a new clip from director Ridley Scott's upcoming historical drama, The Last Duel. The footage gives us just a hint of the powerful, intense performances that will no doubt elevate the movie, and are likely to garner much attention come awards season.

Based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, and with a screenplay by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, The Last Duel is a historical epic and thought-provoking drama set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that explores the ubiquitous power of men, the frailty of justice and the strength and courage of one woman willing to stand alone in the service of truth. Based on actual events, The Last Duel unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends turned bitter rivals.

Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles in court. When Carrouges' wife, Marguerite, is viciously assaulted by Le Gris, a charge he denies, she refuses to stay silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker, an act of bravery and defiance that puts her life in jeopardy. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, places the fate of all three in God's hands.

According to director Ridley Scott, The Last Duel will deal with contemporary themes within its historical setting, commenting on the patriarchal world and the idea of trying to control a woman's body. "We don't learn a f---ing thing from history," the filmmaker said. "We think we correct it, and we don't correct it. We keep repeating what we've just done. So on the level of social disorder between male and female, you're witnessing at those particular times the masculine attitude towards the female, and it's not that far apart from where we are today."

The Last Duel sees Oscar winner Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting, Ford v Ferrari) star as Jean de Carrouges, reuniting the actor with two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Good Will Hunting) as Count Pierre d'Alençon. Two-time Academy Award nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman) stars as Damon's friend-turned-enemy Jacques Le Gris, with Emmy winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) starring as Marguerite de Carrouges. The supporting cast is made up Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, Alex Lawther, and Marton Csokas as Crespin. Some of the cast are featured in intense character posters.

If that were not already enough award winners to impress you, the screenplay is by Oscar nominee Nicole Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The movie is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester by the Sea), Jennifer Fox (Nightcrawler), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck with Kevin Halloran (Ford v Ferrari), Drew Vinton (Promised Land), Madison Ainley (Justice League) serving as executive producers.

The Last Duel had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 10, 2021 and is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 15, 2021, by 20th Century Studios.