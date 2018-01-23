Star Wars is a machine. And some of the best people in the industry work on all aspects of these movies, as now controlled by Disney. So it should come as no shock that The Last Jedi was nominated for a handful of Oscars this Tuesday. Some believed that the 8th Star Wars sequel in the Skywalker saga could even take Best Picture, with noms for Best Director Rian Johnson and Supporting Actor Mark Hamill. That didn't come to pass. But John Williams appears to be a lock for his Best Original Score.

John Williams is the second most-nominated individual in Oscar history, and The Last Jedi marks his 51st nomination. Out of those 51 noms, though, he has only taken home 5 golden statues. Perhaps the latest Star Wars movie will bring him his sixth win.

Williams has some pretty stiff completion in the Best Original Score category. Also nominated on Tuesday for his work in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is Hans Zimmer. He is followed by Johnny Greenwood for Phantom Thread, Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water, and Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. This may be the only category that The Last Jedi wins, with Williams the odds on favorite.

The Last Jedi was a visual treat, so a win for Best Visual Effects could be a lock too. Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Neil Scanlan, and Chris Corbould are all nominated for the award. They will be competing against Marvel's only nominated movie Guardians of the Galaxy 2, with Dan Sudick, Jonathan Fawkner, Guy Williams and Christopher Townsend. They face some mean competition against the Blade Runner 2049 team of John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard J. Hoover. War for the Planet of the Apes could be the big winner here, though, with Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Joel Whist nominated. The clear underdog in this race is Kong: Skull Island with a team backed by Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus.

Not only is the score for The Last Jedi Oscar-worthy, the entire sound scape of the movie has been nominated. This Star Wars sequel has been nominated in both the Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing categories. And usually these two awards will go to the same movie. David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson are nominated for Best Sound Mixing, with The Last Jedi going up against Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis for Baby Driver, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth for Blade Runner 2049, Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo and Mark Weingarten for Dunkirk, and Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Brad Zoern for The Shape of Water. It looks like Baby Driver could pull of its one Oscar win in this category, but competition is pretty tough.

Matthew Wood takes the sole nomination for Best Sound Editing, having worked on The Last Jedi as a solo mission. All of the same movies are once again nominated in this category, with Julian Slater nominated for Baby Driver, Mark Mangini nominated for Blade Runner 2049, Richard King nominated for Dunkirk and Nathan Robitaille nominated for The Shape of Water.

While The Last Jedi didn't manage to secure any nominations in the biggest categories, with bad audience reviews possibly costing Mark Hamill his Best Supporting Actor nomination, the movie does have a few horses in the race, and it's just as likely to win in any of the four categories. It's likely that John Williams will walk away with a sixth Oscar, but don't ever count out Hans Zimmer. His score for Dunkirk ain't too shabby.