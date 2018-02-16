J.J. Abrams isn't concerned about the criticisms of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi and claims that most of the hate surrounding the movie is because some Star Wars fans are "threatened by women." The Last Jedi is certainly one of the most divisive Star Wars movies and fans all have very specific gripes about it and one of the main complaints that comes up over and over is the diversity in the movie. Some fans love Laura Dern's Admiral Holdo and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico, while others hate them.

In a new interview, J.J. Abrams explains where the hate for The Last Jedi really comes from and he doesn't pull any punches. The director's main point is that the negativity surrounding the movie doesn't actually stem from the movie. Instead, he believes that certain "fans" of Star Wars feel "threatened by women," and believes that the internet is tailor-made for hate. He explains.

"Star Wars is a big galaxy, and you can sort of find almost anything you want to in Star Wars. If you are someone who feels threatened by women and needs to lash out against them, you can probably find an enemy in Star Wars. You can probably look at the first movie that George (Lucas) did and say that Leia was too outspoken, or she was too tough. Anyone who wants to find a problem with anything can find the problem. The internet seems to be made for that."

As far as the complaints about The Last Jedi and the cries to have it officially removed from Star Wars canon, J.J. Abrams is not concerned in the slightest. The cries and critiques will have no influence on Star Wars 9, according to the director. Instead, he admits to being excited to show fans where Rey, Poe, Finn, and Kylo Ren are going in the final installment of the new trilogy. Abrams had this to say when asked about fan outcry and a possible effect on Star Wars 9.

"Not in the least. There's a lot that I would like to say about it, but I feel like it's a little early to be having the Episode IX conversation... I will say that the story of Rey and Poe and Finn and Kylo Ren - and if you look, there are three men and one woman, to those that are complaining that there are too many women in Star Wars - their story continues in a way that I couldn't be more excited about and cannot wait for people to see."

J.J. Abrams is no stranger to taking over franchises and getting criticized. He started with the Star Trek franchise and is now working on his second Star Wars movie and he's more than aware of the criticisms. However, the director doesn't really care about it either way and probably would not be able to finish the next movie if he worried about every specific detail that fans want included. Abrams went on to discuss the passionate Star Wars fan base. He had this to say.

"I think everyone is going to have their point of view. Certainly, something I discovered early on in the Star Wars world, is that you're going to have an incredibly passionate and vocal fan base, and they're all going to have a lot of specific opinions."

There you have it. J.J. Abrams is not going to bow to fan pressure while making Star Wars 9, which starts filming this summer. Women will continue to be a strong presence in the Star Wars universe, especially with Rey getting more powerful with her Jedi training and the reading material that she stole from Ahch-To. J.J. Abrams' perspective on the negativity surrounding The Last Jedi is not something that everybody will want to hear, but it's his opinion and he's the one that's making another Star Wars movie, not us. You can read more of the interview with J.J. Abrams over at Indie Wire.