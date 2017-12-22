One of the biggest questions fans had following The Last Jedi has to do with Rey's parents. Who were they? How do they connect Rey to the larger Star Wars universe? Star Wars: The Last Jedi did address this question, but not in the way many fans were expecting. But in doing so, they actually managed to ignore a pretty important observation; Chewbacca is Rey's 'real' father in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. No, this isn't some secret reveal via some Wookiee dialogue that someone managed to decipher. This isn't the same way that Darth Vader is Luke Skywalker's father. However, as pointed out by @inknose on Twitter, Rey has found herself a perfectly excellent father figure in Chewbacca and she, as well as the greater Star Wars fan base, may be ignoring that to some degree. Here's what @inknose had to say about it in a rather on-the-nose tweet.

"ppl are hung up on who rey's dad is & meanwhile chewie is right there. driving her to jedi practice. keeping the engine running. dropping her off to meet the new boyfriend he doesn't exactly approve of, but just tells her to get home safe. her search for a father figure is over"

This point is well worth taking into consideration. As revealed by Kylo Ren, Rey's actual parents were just junkers from Jakku who sold their daughter for booze. They may be her mom and dad by blood, but it's clear that Chewie is the father she's been searching for. Even in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Chewie was looking out for her and Finn. However, after Kylo Ren killed Han Solo, Chewie's hetero life mate, he turned his attention to Rey. He drove her to Ahch-To to deal with grumpy Luke and never leaves her side for the duration of The Last Jedi.

Who cares if Rey isn't related to Obi-Wan Kenobi or Palpatine? Think about it. Chewie doesn't even flinch when she goes to deal with Kylo Ren, aka Ben Solo. This is the man that killed Han Solo. The man that killed his own father. Chewbacca's best friend in the entire world. Even though Rey wants to redeem him, and maybe, possibly has a bit of a thing for him (but that's an entirely different discussion), Chewie is there for her. Wouldn't we all be so lucky to have a father who was so caring? Not to mention that you're much less likely to be messed with when a Wookiee is taking care of you.

Chewbacca isn't Rey's real dad, but this does parallel what happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 between Yondu and Star-Lord. As Yondu points out in the movie, in regards to Peter's relationship with Ego, "He may have been your father, boy. But he wasn't your daddy." For Rey, her father may have been some drunken junker, but Chewie is the daddy she's been looking for, as noted by the @inknose Twitter account. Now, what's Wookie for, "I'm Mary Poppins, Y'all?"