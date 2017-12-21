Looks like a pretty important scene from The Last Jedi wound up on the cutting room floor. As it is, The Last Jedi is already the longest movie in the history of the Star Wars franchise, so some sacrifices needed to be made in the editing room, as Rian Johnson has made clear. However, one very important scene between Luke and Rey didn't make the final cut, but now details of the scene have arrived online.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. During the movie, when Luke finally caves and decides to teach Rey, he says that he will need to teach her three lessons. However, we only see him actually teach her two lessons. The third less takes place in a deleted scene, which has now been detailed by /Film. The scene takes place after the pair talk inside the cave where Luke mentions Darth Sidious. Here's how the scene starts out, according to the report.

"Rey notices boats arriving at the island and there appears to be a big fire from where they're landing. Luke tells her that it is a group of bandits who regularly come back to the island to plunder and kill the caretakers. Rey is very concerned and wants to help them, but Luke tells her that if you help them now, the raiders will come back stronger and it will make things worse in the future. He asks Rey if she is always going to be here to protect them, saying that a true Jedi Knight would do nothing and would only act to maintain balance, even when people get hurt. Rey, furious at his reasoning, ignites her lightsaber and runs really fast, a Force-powered run that we glimpsed in one of the featurettes about the making of the film. She runs over rocks on shallow water and bursts through a door with her saber into the village square ready for battle. Luke yells for her to wait, but she doesn't stop."

Indeed, this seems like an important scene, but it also carries with it a rather cool shot that was absent from the movie. In some trailers and a featurette, we do see Rey running with Luke's old blue lightsaber ignited. It was a great shot that sadly, didn't make it into The Last Jedi. Here's how the rest of the scene is said to play out.

"She is surprised to learn that it's not a raiding party, but an actual party, with caretakers celebrating and swinging glow sticks. This piece of concept art from The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi shows what the scene looks like. The caretakers all stop and look at Rey, confused. One of the caretaker motions her glow stick and Rey swings her lightsaber, imitating her movements, and sighs. The caretakers resume partying. Rey spots Chewbacca sitting at the party with a bunch of Porgs and R2-D2 (wearing a festive necklace). 'Seriously?' Rey says to Chewie before storming out to find Luke. Rey is mad that Luke lied to her and she confronts him. He admits that he's sorry, but that she ran so fast and he couldn't stop her. Rey says that she thought they were in danger and tried to do something. Luke responds, seriously this time, that that's exactly what the resistance needs - not some old husk of a failed religion. He was again trying to teach her a lesson. Rey cries, explaining that her real friends are really dying and 'that old legend of Luke Skywalker that you hate so much, I believed in it.' Luke is in shock. He realizes that he pushed her too far. Rey tells him she was wrong about believing in him and storms away."

It's understandable that some scenes can't be included in the final cut of a movie, but this really does seem like a major moment that probably should have been part of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Then again, director Rian Johnson says the version of the movie that was released is his director's cut, so he feels differently. Still, this is something that fans would surely have loved to see, based on this description from /Film. At the very least, we'll hopefully get to see this full scene when the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray is released.