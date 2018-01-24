As with any movie that people care about deeply, the deleted scenes are something to look forward to for when the Blu-ray and DVD are officially released. And now, we have our first look at one of the scenes not shown in the theatrical version of The Last Jedi. The clip is short, but it gives us a hint of what's to come when the movie comes out on Blu-ray with all of the bells and whistles. The Last Jedi is still cranking along at the box office, with a current worldwide box office earning of over $1.2 billion, so there's obviously going to be some hardcore Star Wars fans who want to see the deleted scenes.

The brand new preview of the deleted scene from The Last Jedi is included in the new episode of the Star Wars Show from YouTube. The show is back from a brief hiatus and in addition to the deleted scene, director Rian Johnson discusses the upcoming novelization for the movie, which is up for preorder now. Additionally, the crew shows off some moments from the Star Wars at sea event aboard the Disney Fantasy Cruise. Overall, it's a good 7-minutes to watch for anybody looking to go deeper into The Last Jedi.

The new clip of the deleted scene shows Rey running, lightsaber in hand, which is presumably where the behind-the-scenes photos showed up over the summer. She's clearly on Ahch-To and next we see her use the Lightsaber to bust into a wooden gate to confront Luke Skywalker. Luke looks scared as Rey tells him that the legend of Luke Skywalker that he hates so much is something that Rey still believes in. Though the clip is short, it looks like it would have stepped the drama up a notch on Ahch-To. The preview of the deleted scene reportedly has a longer story arc that has yet to be officially confirmed, which includes the Caretakers and Luke faking an attack on Ahch-To in an effort to teach Rey a third Jedi lesson.

The video than segues into Rian Johnson talking about the novelization of The Last Jedi, noting that he's excited to show off the things that were not able to be shown in the movie, whether they were filmed or not. It's beginning to look like that novelization by Jason Fry will shed a lot more light on some of the burning questions that many hardcore Star Wars fans have been asking Rian Johnson about hourly. The book is set to come out on March 18th.

With the novelization of The Last Jedi set to come out on March 18th, it shouldn't be too long before the Blu-ray is released afterwards, containing deleted scenes. Online retailers like Target and BestBuy already have the preorder pages setup, but no official release date has been set at this time. However, if The Force Awakens and Rogue One are any indicator, The Last Jedi could come at the beginning of April, which is just right around the corner. While you wait, go check out the preview of The Last Jedi's deleted scene below, from the Official Star Wars YouTube channel.