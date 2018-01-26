Adult actress Stormy Daniels really did not like The Last Jedi when she saw it at the beginning of the year, and like most Star Wars fans who were offended, she took to social media to personally attack Rian Johnson. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, has been in the news quite a bit over the last few weeks over an alleged affair that she had with President Donald Trump back in 2006. When responding to Stormy Daniels, Rian Johnson had the perfect, not so subtle, jab back at the actress.

Stormy Daniels didn't just hate The Last Jedi, she compared it to a "steaming pile of sh!t" while saying that Rian Johnson can "drop dead." The director recently stated in an interview that about 95 percent of the feedback he gets online is positive and about 5 percent falls into the negative category, which means Daniels falls somewhere within that 5 percent. Stormy Daniels had this to say.

"Steaming pile of sh!t>Last Jedi Go ahead and unfollow me. In case no one has noticed, I don't give a f$ck. Its the worst movie ever made and Rian Johnson can drop dead."

Additionally, Daniels brought up that the special effects were really well done and that the movie looked good. Somebody might want to tell her that Johnson was responsible for a lot of which she praised.

Back on January 4th, 2018 when Stormy Daniels unloaded on Rian Johnson, she was just a normal porn actress living her life, which means that the director wouldn't have really known who she was at the time. However, just a few days later, Daniels found herself all over the news of the world for an alleged affair that she had with President Donald Trump back in 2006. Not only that, it's been heavily rumored that Trump paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 to not speak about the alleged affair back in 2016 when the presidential campaign was in full swing. Fast forward to the end of the month, and everybody knows Stormy Daniels, so Rian Johnson responded perfectly to her tweet with a single star-struck emoji.

Stormy Daniels didn't tag Rian Johnson in any of her tweets bashing The Last Jedi and telling the director "f#ck you," which is another reason that the director didn't see them right away. But as previously noted, Daniels is getting her 15 minutes in the spotlight, agreeing to make an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on a very special night. Donald Trump will be delivering the State of the Union Address while Daniels will be a guest on Kimmel's show, which is some pretty amazing timing.

Rian Johnson recently stated in an interview that the backlash from The Last Jedi hurt for a short time, but he has grown to accept it and maintains that he wouldn't change a thing. Stormy Daniels, on the other hand, might have some things from 2006 that she would change if she could. You can check out a few of Stormy Daniels' tweets at Rian Johnson below, along with his response from Stormy Daniels' Twitter account.