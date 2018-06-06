Things have become downright ugly within the Star Wars fanbase and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is simply not having it with trolls, the likes of which caused Kelly Marie Tran to delete everything from her Instagram account. The actress, who plays rose in the latest chapter of the Skywalker saga, has received a ton of hate from angry trolls online since the release of the movie last December. Apparently, enough was enough and Tran has erased her presence from her only public social media profile. Johnson took to Twitter to respond to the situation. Here's what he had to say.

"On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I've met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We're the VAST majority, we're having fun & doing just fine."

This does appear to be a situation where the loudest voices are, unfortunately, the ugliest. The Last Jedi became an incredibly divisive movie and fans have been debating its sticking points for months now. But as Rian Johnson points out, there are those fans who can discuss things rationally, and those who are casting this ugly shadow that has turned Star Wars fandom toxic. When someone replied to his tweet saying, "Critique and showing dislike against something is 'trolling?' Good tactic. Whatever makes you sleep at night," Johnson went off.

"Done with this disingenuous bulls***. You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we're talking about here."

Even at the worst of times prior to the release of The Last Jedi, Star Wars was a community of like-minded individuals who bonded over the thing they love, despite any disagreements they may have. A classic example is whether or not Boba Fett is actually cool or if he's all flash and no substance. It's topics like that which could become playfully heated, but never so publically toxic that someone had to remove themselves from the public eye entirely.

Joonas Suotamo, the new actor who has been taking over for Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, also took to Twitter saying, "I hope we all realize that we can choose not to be a part of the divisive and hateful discourse that permeates our culture today. The change starts from YOU." Kelly Marie Tran, despite whatever you feel about her character and performance in the movie, got her big break in The Last Jedi and this past handful of months should have been an exciting time for her. Instead, the ugliest sector of the fanbase has turned it into this. But Rian Johnson isn't just going to sit on his hands and watch it happen. You can check out Rian Johnson's Twitter posts for yourself below.

