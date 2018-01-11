A relatively major plot hole in The Last Jedi has been explained by director Rian Johnson. More than any other franchise, fans are going to pick apart a Star Wars movie and examine every last detail. As such, some things have been pointed at that simply don't add up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and now, the movie's director has provided an explanation and justification for one of the biggest possible issues in it.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. During the climax of the movie, Luke, or at least Luke's Force projection of himself, fights Kylo Ren. During the fight, he uses Anakin Skywalker's blue lightsaber that was destroyed aboard Snoke's ship. So, why did Luke use the blue lightsaber instead of his green lightsaber? Here's what Rian Johnson had to say about it in a recent interview.

"[Luke] is basically tailoring this projection to have maximum effect on Kylo. He knows that Kylo's Achilles heel is his rage, and so that's why he kind of makes himself look younger, the way Kylo would've last seen him in their confrontation at the temple, and that's why he decided to bring Kylo's grandfather's lightsaber down there, the lightsaber that Kylo screamed at Rey, 'that's mine, that belongs to me.'"

That actually makes a good deal of sense. Kylo Ren is emotionally volatile, as we've seen repeatedly over the course of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. And not only is Luke a big part of that, but seeing that blue lightsaber surely brought up thoughts of his grandfather, Darth Vader, whose legacy he's trying to live up to. But Kylo ren and Rey destroyed that lightsaber on Snoke's ship, so why did Kylo Ren fall for it? According to Rian Johnson, Kylo didn't know it was destroyed. Simple as that.

"We as an audience saw that... The truth is, we see the lightsaber split in half, Kylo sees a blinding flash of light and is knocked unconscious, and then Rey takes the lightsaber away before he wakes up. So if you really want to dig into it and get an explanation, you can say that he doesn't 100 percent know what happened to the lightsaber."

Despite seeming like a plot hole, Rian Johnson actually seems to have really thought all of this through. Though, no mention has been made yet about what actually happened to Luke's green lightsaber. Many believe he destroyed it after sinking the X-Wing on Ahch-To as he denounced the force, and that the crystal he wears around his neck is actually the Kyber crystal from this lightsaber. This will probably be explored over the next couple of years as Star Wars 9 nears completion. Given the divisive response to Star Wars: The Last Jedi amongst fans so far, plenty of people are likely to have other issues with the movie that simply can't be reconciled. However, this interview with IGN reveals that Rian Johnson, at the very least, paid great attention to detail and seemingly thought everything out. That doesn't mean you're going to agree with the choices he made artistically and narratively, but he made them consciously. We certainly can't accuse him of making lazy mistakes at this point.