Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi has finally hit theaters and it might be the most divisive Star Wars movie to ever hit the theaters. Social media is torn with some fans absolutely loving the movie while others are calling it a flaming pile of excrement and a stain on the Star Wars franchise. It's hard when a franchise has such intense followers to please everybody and Rian Johnson took some major risks that either fans love or hate. There are literally gripes about every inch of the movie as well as praise and it's all a bit confusing.

Even though early reviews and reactions of The Last Jedi were extremely positive, the fans are divided right down the middle. One particularly angry fan took to Twitter to show off a picture of a Star Wars shirt on fire after watching The Last Jedi. The latest installment clearly broke the man's heart and he doesn't know what to do with himself. However, another moviegoer had the opposite reaction and had to cry in her car because the movie was so awesome. So, which is it? Is it lighting your clothes on fire bad, or cry in your car good? By the looks of Twitter, we may never know the true answer, but it sure is fun to look at.

Twitter user L.J. Nielson thought that The Last Jedi was in need of help, so he suggested that Rian Johnson should have brought back a legendary character to help save the movie. Nielson had this to say while making a suggestion.

"The Last Jedi is the worst Star Wars movie. I actually caught myself hoping that Jar Jar Binks would come and save it."

Now that's pretty extreme, but a lot of people have been claiming that Jar Jar Binks may have helped the movie along. For every good tweet about the movie, there are at least two more negative tweets, each trying to be more witty than the last. One post is simply a trashcan with the hashtag of The Last Jedi.

