Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi has finally hit theaters and it might be the most divisive Star Wars movie to ever hit the theaters. Social media is torn with some fans absolutely loving the movie while others are calling it a flaming pile of excrement and a stain on the Star Wars franchise. It's hard when a franchise has such intense followers to please everybody and Rian Johnson took some major risks that either fans love or hate. There are literally gripes about every inch of the movie as well as praise and it's all a bit confusing.

Even though early reviews and reactions of The Last Jedi were extremely positive, the fans are divided right down the middle. One particularly angry fan took to Twitter to show off a picture of a Star Wars shirt on fire after watching The Last Jedi. The latest installment clearly broke the man's heart and he doesn't know what to do with himself. However, another moviegoer had the opposite reaction and had to cry in her car because the movie was so awesome. So, which is it? Is it lighting your clothes on fire bad, or cry in your car good? By the looks of Twitter, we may never know the true answer, but it sure is fun to look at.

Twitter user L.J. Nielson thought that The Last Jedi was in need of help, so he suggested that Rian Johnson should have brought back a legendary character to help save the movie. Nielson had this to say while making a suggestion.

"The Last Jedi is the worst Star Wars movie. I actually caught myself hoping that Jar Jar Binks would come and save it."

Now that's pretty extreme, but a lot of people have been claiming that Jar Jar Binks may have helped the movie along. For every good tweet about the movie, there are at least two more negative tweets, each trying to be more witty than the last. One post is simply a trashcan with the hashtag of The Last Jedi.

Look at it this way, if you're worried about seeing The Last Jedi in theaters, don't be, it's fun. And at the very least, it gives you an excuse to get the theater and try that new Cheetos Popcorn.

damn my timeline is DI-VI-DED — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 15, 2017

I didn't think it was possible to make a Star Wars movie worst than The Phantom Menace but somehow, Disney found a way. #LastJedi — Notoriously Bigga (@Eggie79) December 15, 2017

I feel more passionately about this than anything I’ve felt in a long time: anyone who says #LastJedi is a bad movie is an idiot. You have no idea what you are talking about. — Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) December 15, 2017

The #LastJedi hashtag on Twitter right now is cancer. This is the boldest and most uniquely creative Star Wars movie in years, and naturally, lots of people are going to be disgusted with it. — HoustonProductions1 (@Blockbustedpod) December 15, 2017

During a dramatic moment of silence in #LastJedi, a man in the theater said “this is absolutely ridiculous” and that’s all I have to say — ham for the holidays (@hannahhhbethhh) December 15, 2017

So this is where Disney begins to ruin the Star Wars franchise...#LastJedi review — Aaron Vetter (@avetter1) December 15, 2017

My review for the #LastJedi would be one of those 1 star reviews where the comment says some version of "I can't give 0 stars". — Serious User Name (@thebordoto) December 15, 2017

I waited 2 years for that? #LastJedi — Zach Kress (@kressthemess) December 15, 2017

All jokes aside, the hate on the #LastJedi is blowing my mind. I love the original films and the franchise and I LOVED The Last Jedi. To me, one of the BEST movies I’ve EVER seen - I felt like a child again. It was great. Why hate on change? All haters can stop tweeting now. — Meg V. Jones (@ItsMegNotMegan) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi Empire was HATED when it came out. This will age well.. — M'Lissa Anderson (@blissfull74) December 15, 2017

Ready for a super unpopular opinion? From a lifelong Star Wars fan? The Last Jedi was.........garbage and I can't wait to rant about this movie and how it broke my heart. Disney you heartless bastards what have you done 😤 give George Lucas this franchise back #LastJedi — Danny Najar (@NajarHollaaa) December 15, 2017

I feel awful about this. I hoped this would be great. Now I feel sick.#LastJedi

Rian Johnson — Hercules Mulligan (@The_Real_MikeL) December 15, 2017

The last Jedi was quite simply insulting to every Star Wars movie before it. pic.twitter.com/Z4nL2SYVVO — Carson Juhl (@carson_juhl) December 15, 2017

The greatest Star Wars movie of all time #LastJedi — Aaron Acuna (@AaronAcuna1) December 15, 2017

Han Solo had the most accurate review of The Last Jedi, two years before all you fools! #StarWarsTheLastJedipic.twitter.com/uC9IaVlFku — Sara E. Mayhew (@saramayhew) December 15, 2017

People sure seem to be hating on #LastJedi on Twitter. Just left a theatre that erupted into applauds probably 10 times throughout. Fantastic movie. Fuck the haters. — Jeremy Pagée (@jbearpagee) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi - Awful film. Truly awful - Rey’s parents a couple of drinkers from Jaku - is the the BEST you could come up with - and that’s just the start — Paul Wojcik (@paulwojcik) December 15, 2017

So, here's the thing, without any spoilers, I was massively disappointed by star wars the last jedi. Feel like those reviewing it strongly either fell asleep or watched a different film. I'm devastated. #LastJedi#NotGood#2Stars — Tom Billingham (@MedwaysNo1) December 14, 2017

#LastJedi was amazing, and I don’t understand anybody who hated it. It separated itself from the other movies — Dermot Berg (@dermotberg) December 15, 2017

People didn't like the #LastJedi because it changes the universe. It tells a new story instead of just endlessly paying tribute to the original trilogy. It was a good movie and continued the story well. — The Gay Republican (@GayRepublicSwag) December 15, 2017

The #LastJedi has managed to move the story of the sequel trilogy forward in ways I never even theorized. Fucking brilliant. — Graham Shein (@GrahamShein) December 15, 2017

Star Wars fans are the worst. Why can't y'all enjoy anything? #LastJedi was amazing - I loved it — Dimitri Przes (@dprzes) December 15, 2017

The #LastJedi was incredible!



My favorite scene was when Rey and Kylo Ren just start jamming to Good Charlotte smoking cigs and talking about how they hate their dads.



Like, I relate. I really really relate. — Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) December 15, 2017

Seeing all this hate for #LastJedi is unbelievable! It was a brilliant movie with a beautiful message and anyone who says other wise can fight me — Gurpy Colors o(:) (@gurpycolors) December 15, 2017

“EMPIRE STRIKES BACK had no plot other than running from the Empire”

—dumb people in 1980, I’m sure.#LastJedi — Dust Buursma (@DustyBuurd) December 15, 2017

Kylo has graduated to NIN from the Cure in the last movie — Kevin Burwick (@PantherInCrime) December 15, 2017

it’s way better than phantom, but it’s not good. Luke squeezing the tit of a giant lizard giraffe and drinking its milk aggressively?

STUPID! #TheLastJedi#LastJedi — ColinZeal (@ColinZealSE) December 15, 2017

Twitter critics in 2015: “ #ForceAwakens = Nothing new!”

Twitter critics in 2017: “ #LastJedi = TOO MUCH NEW!” 🙄 — Rob Esq (@Rob_CK4) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi is the worst Star Wars movie. I actually caught myself hoping that Jar Jar Binks would come and save it — L.J. Nielsen ♏️ (@LyleThe2nd) December 15, 2017

Spoiler free synopsis of #LastJedi



Write down a bunch of math questions and give them to your math teacher. Your math teacher will then crumple up the paper without any explanation and then talk to you about a sweet deal at Burger King. — Philosojoey (@PhilosojoeyYT) December 15, 2017

When I first heard the #LastJedi was going to run for 2hrs 33mins, I thought we’d get an exciting, detailed story. What we got was a cluster of boring “filler” scenes, with bad acting and no purpose! Worst Star Wars film to date. — Herbert W.E. (@Herbert_WE) December 15, 2017

Maybe This is How Disney got good reviews for #lastjedihttps://t.co/2vIatXW8rw half way thru my hibby sent out a text this was the worse movie he ever saw! This guy saw Showgirls (on cable). So thats saying alot!! Send disney a message done go — Heidi M (@hiPetit_gAteau) December 15, 2017

At this point Disney should just release a make your own Star Wars movie kit since no one will ever be satisfied. You guys drove Lucas away and now you want him back!? Come on! #LastJedi — Cowboy From Hell (@cfromhell90) December 15, 2017

This movie made George Lucas look like a baller #LastJedi — Kyle Parker (@kylemparker) December 15, 2017

Luke had to sit alone with a green guy on an abandoned planet for god knows how long to master his force ability where he can finally lift the Tifighter out of a swamp....Leia can control Ships in space without dying. Rei needs no training or Jedi text #LastJedi summed up — William H. Clark III (@CFoundDotOrg) December 15, 2017

So Luke does a big dramatic fight with Kylo. Kylo kills him but wait its not really Luke... he hologramed himself to the location, but then dies a few seconds later by himself. #Stupid#LastJedi — James J. Gutierrez (@jamesjgutierrez) December 15, 2017

The Last Jedi is a masterpiece! @rianjohnson just needs to move into Lucasfilm headquarters and stay there forever! He's made one of the best Star Wars movies ever! Thank you! — Darth Chiznuk (@TheNinjaMod) December 15, 2017

I cried after I got out of the movie & just sat in my car with just pure emotions of happiness (‘: #LastJedi — jess (@_osnapitzjess) December 15, 2017

Sorry #LastJedi I'm not buying your answer to who Rey's parents are. Nice try.#StarWars — Warneke Reading (@WarnekeReading) December 15, 2017

Basically, all the #LastJedi haters thought it was too funny and didn’t like #SuperLeia



What kind of movie were you hoping for? Did you want to find out that Rey’s mom was named Martha? — Will Plata (@Platasaurus) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi was worse than Revenge of the Sith. The story managed to be completely nonsensical and completely predictable at the same time. Deus ex Machina everywhere, unrealistic character motivations, hackneyed story beats, and no discernable structure to the overall plot. 5/10 — Mind Your Own Goddamn Business, Cop (@RaunchyPotato) December 15, 2017

How can people even think #LastJedi makes any sense? — lex (@AlexaMary_) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi was awesome! Definitely going to go see it once or twice more before it leaves theatres. Also, no spoilers from me, but go see it! WORTH. EVERY. MINUTE! — Caleb (@JCBagginsYT) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi starts slow on a forest planet but really takes a turn for the better when the gang gets stranded on a remote planet and they have to bet on these super fast races to try to win the parts they need to fix their ship and return to the Capital. — Chaw (@woopigsushi) December 15, 2017

The reviews of #lastjedi said best #starwars film yet, I was full of anticipation, I’ve waited a lifetime to see #LukeSkywalker again, and the result, a terrible mish mash of a movie, worst #starwars film ever, #dontbelievethehype#gutted — Ben Kirkham (@ben22476) December 15, 2017

Hey Disney, nobody wanted a pusillanimous, cowardly, weak Luke Skywalker. Sincerely, everyone who's ever seen a Star Wars film. #lastjedi — My Name is John Daker (@DaneBossey) December 15, 2017

Can we talk about Rey's complete lack of training. All she does is Skype with Kylo and fall in a hole. That X-Wing stays in the water and opportunity completely missed. #lastjedi — James J. Gutierrez (@jamesjgutierrez) December 15, 2017

#LastJedi is unspeakably bad. One time I mixed peanut butter, cottage cheese, and pickles together as a snack. The movie was worse than that. — Mick (@Micklesko) December 15, 2017

Star

Wars

Episode VIII

The Last Jedi



Was absolutely everything I could ever imagine in a Star Wars movie.

Edge of the seat action, deep belly laughs and tearful emotion.

Go see it as much as you possibly can.



Thank you @rianjohnson for this memorable experience.



#LastJedi — They call me GIANT (@fakejodysadler) December 15, 2017

Rose is JarJar that’s all I have to say about #LastJedi I loved parts and hated others. An OK movie. — WDW Genius (@wdwgenius1) December 15, 2017

Walking out of #LastJedi I said "the worst part of this film will hands down be the fan whining. By a large, almost unbelievable margin.



Couple minutes on the internet confirms this is true. So tired of fandoms. — Jack Norris (@JackNorr) December 15, 2017

Did not expect so many to hate #LastJedi I mean it is still 10 times better then TFA.I agree bigtime with many flaws with it like

NO BACKSTORY on Snoke and a certain character is RANDOM .@starwars

You tell Rose story but not Snokes WTF. BLAME LUCASFILM STORYGROUP! @rianjohnson — HyperspaceHunter 🇳🇴 (@Galactic_Kark) December 15, 2017

Lifelong Star Wars fan. Saw the original in the theater as a kid. Gave the benefit of the doubt to the prequels. Got choked up for the last scene in TFA. The #lastjedi is truly an awful movie. — Chris Simon (@EgoChris) December 15, 2017

My mind has never been blown by a Star Wars movie before. It just was. Seriously. #LastJedi might take me years to process. pic.twitter.com/DS1BF1H9N5 — Kylo Twittingham (@Quoth_the_Maven) December 15, 2017

I honestly loved #LastJedi don't know why alot of people are hating on it it was new and different from the others which was very welcomed 😊 — Justin Bluesteen (@JBluesteen) December 15, 2017

Just got back from the premiere of #LastJedi

One of not only the greatest Star Wars films, but one of the greatest films I've ever seen as well.

Absolutely fantastic.

Well done @rianjohnson

Definitely going to see it again soon! pic.twitter.com/XuFNXvVCQU — Danny Laird (@dlaird98) December 15, 2017

If you’re even contemplating going to see #LastJedi do it immediately. 3 or 4 times. Freaking amazing. Wow pic.twitter.com/YzYBwqUDd5 — Eric Fischer (@fischstix20) December 15, 2017

just saw THE LAST JEDI, aside from Rose carrying the film, I never knew how much I needed more Porgs in my life! pic.twitter.com/zt1mQOgKsL — Stuart J Richards 🏳️‍🌈 (@stueyjrichards) December 15, 2017