Rian Johnson was one of the millions watching Game of Thrones last night and he had the perfect response to an epic scene. Johnson has been torn apart by a certain faction of Star Wars fans who were not happy with what he did in creating the storyline for The Last Jedi. The director can't even post something on social media without people complaining about the 2017 movie and the decisions he chose to make with certain characters. With that being said, he just delivered a pretty great troll to those fans. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for last night's Game of Thrones episode below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Last night's Game of Thrones was truly dark, both literally and figuratively. However, fans were hyped to see Arya Stark be the one to take down the Night King after he came to kill Bran. For some, it echoed the death of Supreme Leader Snoke in The Last Jedi, who was a character that fans wanted to see more of in future installments. Knowing this, Rian Johnson delivered the perfect tweet. He had this to say.

"Goddammit I had this whole amazing night king theory."

As of now, it looks like Rian Johnson's subtle dig at The Last Jedi haters has flown over their heads since many of the tweets are attacking his movie. Some are even comparing the death of the Night King to that of Snoke, which must have Rian Johnson laughing pretty hard at the moment. Some supporters have picked up what the director is putting down, but for the most part, The Last Jedi critics are not finding the humor. There are more Game of Thrones fans who are just bummed because he spoiled the end of the show.

Rian Johnson isn't done with the Star Wars franchise. By the end of the year, the director will begin work on his own trilogy. It's unclear what it will be about at this time, but one can imagine Johnson is going to take some chances and probably anger a lot of the fan base in the process. In another connection to Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing their own Star Wars trilogy, which is rumored to be based on the Knights of the Old Republic. All three creative forces will be working together on these future Star Wars movies.

Game of Thrones is nearly finished with Season 8. There's only three more episodes left to go and then the mega successful series is done for good. J.J. Abrams is going to finish the Skywalker saga this December with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, so whatever Rian Johnson's trilogy will be based on, it won't be with those characters from the original trilogy or the latest one either. Both franchises have changed the landscape of cinema and TV forever, showing other ways of storytelling. You can check out the epic troll of The Last Jedi haters below, thanks to Rian Johnson's Twitter account.

Goddammit I had this whole amazing night king theory — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 29, 2019