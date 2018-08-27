Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi may be the most divisive movie in the history of the Star Wars franchise. Fans have even started crowdfunding campaigns to remake the film on their own, thinking that they can do a better job than Johnson and Lucasfilm did. Oscar Isaac, who has already been spotted on the set of Star Wars 9, has a message to the haters of the last movie that may come off as surprising.

While promoting his latest movie, Operation Finale, Oscar Isaac was asked about the backlash from The Last Jedi. Instead of being angry about the fan reaction, or simply dismissing it, the actor had some advice for those hardcore fans. Isaac is coming from the standpoint of new inspiration in his message to Star Wars fans. He had this to say.

"What I think is really special about the whole thing, particularly for people that really didn't agree with where the story went, is that it's often a great inspiration to do your own stuff. Obviously, making your own Star Wars movie is a bit of a tough challenge, but at least from a narrative standpoint maybe you make your own thing and then show what you would want. Make what you would want to see."

Aside from the fundamental storyline problems in The Last Jedi, which are completely valid and normal for any franchise, the movie was attacked for inclusion of more female characters. There's a fan edit of the last movie that went through and took out all of the female characters, which is a bit much, but whatever. As for taking the disappointment out on the actors and actresses that played the parts, Oscar Isaac is telling Star Wars fans to get inspired and create their own stories instead.

As for the Star Wars fans who court martialed Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the actor loves that it happened. They put Dameron on mock trial for disobeying Vice Admiral Holdo and risking the lives of the Resistance by going rogue in The Last Jedi. The actor likes that fans are asking real questions about the movie and correlating it to real-life. He had this to say.

"It's incredible, because you have people actually engaging with the ethical question of war and what leadership is. The last thing you want is for people to watch a movie and be like, Great,' and then move on. With The Last Jedi, the conversation continues and can stir real emotions. You're having a conversation about actual things that matter, you know?"

Oscar Isaac has made it out of The Last Jedi wreckage relatively unscathed in comparison to his female co-stars. Production for Star Wars 9, which is the last installment in the new trilogy, is currently underway in London. Isaac is taking a breather from filming to screen Operation Finale at the U.S. Holocaust Museum for a crowd filled with survivors of World War II. The interview with Oscar Isaac was originally conducted by Yahoo.