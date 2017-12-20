Mark Hamill isn't totally happy with the way that Rian Johnson handled the Luke Skywalker character and has gone as far as to say, "he's not my Luke." In the press leading up to the release of The Last Jedi, Hamill admitted to being taken aback when Johnson presented him with the story arc, but went along with the story and later came to embrace what the director had in mind and championed his unique approach to the Star Wars universe. Now that the movie is out, Hamill seems to be changing his tune and has further added to some of the criticism of The Last Jedi. There are major SPOILERS for The Last Jedi ahead, read at your own risk.

Everybody knows about the controversy surrounding The Last Jedi by now and it appears that some of it has given Mark Hamill a new voice in a way to say that he agrees with the criticism, but that is pure speculation. However, Hamill seems pretty adamant that he did not like the Luke that was in The Last Jedi and says that George Lucas would have never had the character go in such a dark direction. In the end, Hamill claims that he was just playing another part, like it wasn't Luke Skywalker at all. He had this to say.

"I said to Rian, I said, "Jedi's don't give up. I mean even if he had a problem he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong." So right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore. It's somebody else's story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry. Well in this version, see I'm talking about the George Lucas Star Wars. This is the next generation of Star Wars, so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he is Jake Skywalker."

It's interesting that Mark Hamill would bring up George Lucas since the director also wanted to have Luke as a broken down man, self-exiled away, and not training young Jedi anymore. Rian Johnson did take it a step further, but some argue that made the character more real and less fantasy-like. Hamill went on to say flat out: "He's not my Luke Skywalker," and added that he still hasn't fully come to grips with the way Luke is portrayed in The Last Jedi. He had this to say.

"He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well, but listen, I still haven't accepted it completely. But it's only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don't get upset, and I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man that they need for this job."

Though, Mark Hamill said all of those things, he still says that Rian Johnson was the right person for the job, but one has to wonder how he feels about the movie now. It appears that some of the criticism from the fans has gotten to him. Why else would he say those negative things about Luke in The Last Jedi? At this point it almost looks like Hamill doesn't even consider the new Disney movies to be a part of the official Star Wars canon either, as some fans have suggested.

The Last Jedi is currently still doing well critically, but the User Score on Rotten Tomatoes currently has the movie at 54% while the Critic Score is at 93%, so there has to be something to all of the fan hatred. Even with all of the negativity, The Last Jedi has earned over $530 million at the worldwide box office in less than a week, which also says something. Whatever the case may be, Mark Hamill apparently still has not come to grips with how Rian Johnson handled Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, so some of you are not alone. You can watch the full interview with Mark Hamill below, courtesy of Jar Jar Abrams' YouTube account.