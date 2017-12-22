As The Last Jedi heads into its second frame in theaters, fans will be certainly going back to dissect every frame of what is the longest Star Wars movie of all time. One of the most interesting details is revealed when Rey starts to explore more of Ahch-to, and comes across something that is all too familiar for fans, and now we have more details about that scene. If you still haven't seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi yet, after a week in theaters, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

The movie picks up directly after the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) bringing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) the lightsaber she got from Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o}). While exploring the hidden planet of Ahch-to, Rey comes across Luke Skywalker's old X-Wing ship, submerged in the water far below the cliff. While we only see it for a few seconds, it isn't entirely clear if the ship is still functional or not, but in an excerpt from The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, visual effects artist Kevin Jenkins confirmed that Luke Skywalker did in fact destroy his ship, stranding himself on this planet. Here's what Kevin Jenkins had to say below.

"Rey explores the island, trying to understand Luke's self-imposed exile from the universe. She comes across a cave, sunk at high tide within the base of the island. Here she discovers Luke's scuttled T-65 X-wing, rusted and rotting away in the water. It was set alight before it sank. It shows Luke's commitment to his exile, as he destroyed his only means of leaving the planet."

What's interesting is that, earlier this week, Mark Hamill spoke out against Rian Johnson's direction for Luke Skywalker, stating that he disagreed with the writer-director's take on the character, and how he "gave up" and put himself into a self-imposed exile. The actor stated in an interview that he might "take a year off to regroup," but he wouldn't just flee from the rest of the world, he would try to solve the problem. The actor added that he almost had to think of Luke Skywalker as a different character while filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

We also learned earlier today that an alt-right troll claimed responsibility for the surprisingly low user review score for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, the movie is a bona fide box office hit, passing the $300 million domestic and $600 million worldwide mark earlier today, and it will only be a matter of time before it passed Beauty and the Beast for the top domestic ($504 million) and worldwide ($1.2 billion) gross. This new revelation about the X-Wing ship came from The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, courtesy of Screen Rant.