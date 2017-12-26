Mark Hamill is walking back his rather candid comments about Luke Skywalker in Last Jedi. Last week, an interview surfaced with Hamill, saying that the version of the character in the latest Star Wars movie is "not my Luke Skywalker." The comments have caused quite a stir online, especially given the mixed response among fans. However, the actor has now taken to social media to say he regrets voicing his doubts and has praised director Rian Johnson's movie. Here's what he had to say.

"I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that, @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill"

While Mark Hamill seems genuine here, there's no doubt that this runs very counter to what he said about the movie previously. Not to say that he feels Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a bad movie, but his previous comments put a lot of distance between Hamill's vision and director Rian Johnson's vision for the movie. Specifically, how they view the character of Luke Skywalker. In case you missed it, here's what Hamill originally said during an interview while promoting the movie.

"I said to Rian, I said, 'Jedi's don't give up. I mean even if he had a problem he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong.' So right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore. It's somebody else's story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem. Luke would never say that. I'm sorry. Well in this version, see I'm talking about the George Lucas Star Wars. This is the next generation of Star Wars, so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he is Jake Skywalker..."He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well, but listen, I still haven't accepted it completely. But it's only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don't get upset, and I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man that they need for this job."

So, why has Mark Hamill come out to make this statement? It's possible that Disney and Lucasfilm put some pressure on him to say something positive, since Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still in theaters and has had mixed response from fans. It was pointed out by a fan on Twitter in response to Hamill's new comments that in another interview, the actor was in praise of the movie and, though he had trouble accepting Rian Johnson's vision initially, he changed his tune once he saw the final cut.

"I've had trouble accepting what he (Rian Johnson) saw for Luke. But again, I mean, I have to say, having seen the movie I was wrong. I think being pushed out of your comfort zone is a good thing. Because if I was just another benevolent Jedi training young padawans, we've seen it!"

It's hard to know if this is just a PR thing or if Mark Hamill really felt the need to clear the air for his own sake. He had to do countless interviews for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it's not too hard to imagine he said some things in the middle of that press tour that he maybe wishes he hadn't. In any case, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is about to cross the $800 million mark at the box office. So Mark Hamill's comments ultimately didn't seem to hurt the movie any. Still, this whole "not my Luke" thing has been interesting.