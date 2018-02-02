Marvel is set to release the comic book adaptation of The Last Jedi this summer and it will feature new content that was not shown in theaters. While the movie itself was one of the more polarizing Star Wars creations, it still killed at the box office, which is a common trait shared by just about anything with Star Wars in the title. Unless it's China, but that's another story. Fans who did not enjoy The Last Jedi may be looking forward to the upcoming novelization as well as the new comic series, which will both be available by this summer and will include more information that was left out of the movie.

It was recently announced that The Last Jedi comic series will tell the story of the movie spread out over 6 issues. Marvel is promising that the series will contain "never-before-seen" material, which has led to speculation that we'll get to see Han Solo's funeral. We could also get more of the backstory on Rose Tico and her sister Paige as well. But what many are hoping to see is more of Supreme Leader Snoke.

Snoke didn't get a whole lot of screen time in The Last Jedi and many fans were hopeful that Rian Johnson would explore the villain's backstory, so we just might see some insight into where he came from. This is all wishful thinking right now since there hasn't been anything officially announced at this time, other than the promise of "never-before-seen" material. The first issue will come out on May 2nd with the 2nd following on May 16th.

Writer Gary Whitta, who wrote the comic book for Rogue One and Star Wars: Rebels episodes, is teaming up with artist Michael Walsh to collaborate on The Last Jedi comic series for Marvel. The comics, novelization, and Blu-ray release are all around the same time, which will be right before Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters at the end of May. Star Wars fans will have no shortage of new products to purchase in the coming months while getting some more insight into the story of The Last Jedi along with scenes that were not included in the final cut of the movie.

Jason Fry has written the novelization for The Last Jedi and Rian Johnson promises that the book will shed light on many topics that he was not able to address in the movie. It is imagined that the Marvel Comics series will do the same thing, but in a visual manner. Star Wars will be able to tear into Rian Johnson's story in even more detail now, which will lead to more questions that the director will have to answer publicly. As previously noted, the first issue in the comic series will be available on May 2nd. You can check out the covers below, courtesy of Joshua Yehl's Twitter account.