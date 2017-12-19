Disney's The Last Jedi continues to dominate at the global box office even in its first Monday in theaters, pulling in an impressive $43.8 million worldwide, $21.6 million domestically and $22.2 million in international markets. That figure brings its domestic total to $241.6 million, with $253 million from international markets for a worldwide total of $494.6 million, with the movie expected to cross the $500 million worldwide threshold at some point today.

The domestic Monday tally of $21.6 million is far shy of the Monday record, held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took in $40.1 million in its first Monday in theaters back in 2015. Even The Force Awakens' second monday in theaters, where it earned $31.3 million, was good for the third best Monday of all time, behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's $32 million last year. All of those Monday marks were helped in part because parts of Germany and all of France and the U.K. were on school break, but this year, only parts of Germany are in holiday while none of France or U.K. has started their school break yet. Still, the domestic opening weekend of $220 million was the second best ever, while the $450 million global debut was the fifth best of all time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi also became just the second movie ever to post more than $100 million in a single day, with its $104.8 million Friday haul the second best of all time behind The Force Awakens' record of $119.1 million. As of now, the U.K. is the top international market with $41.7 million, followed by Germany ($25.4 million), France ($20.1 million), Australia ($17.8 million), Japan ($16.6 million), Spain ($9.0 million), Russia ($8.9 million), Brazil ($8.2 million), Italy ($7.6 million), Mexico ($7.5 million), Sweden ($6.4 million), Korea ($5.5 million), Poland ($5.3 million) and Denmark ($4.3 million). The only international market it has yet to open in is China, the second largest market in the world, where it's slated to open on January 5.

While the movie is just as massive a hit as many had expected, the bold choices made by director Rian Johnson have divided some fans, with one group even calling for The Last Jedi to be removed from the Star Wars canon. While that petition may have a significant amount of support, it seems extremely unlikely that this petition would manage to sway LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy from removing this movie from the Star Wars canon. It does have fans raising several questions for Star Wars 9 which is slated for release in December 2019, under the direction of J.J. Abrams.

Even with some stiff box office competition in its second frame in theaters, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will likely have no trouble repeating atop the box office. Debuting in theaters tomorrow is 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman and Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, while Paramount's Downsizing, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3 and Warner Bros. Father Figures debuting on December 22, with the final wide release, Sony's All the Money in the World, opening nationwide on Christmas Day. Deadline broke the news on Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Monday box office earlier today.