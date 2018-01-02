The Force is very strong with The Last Jedi as the movie has already passed Rogue One at the global box office. The latest chapter of the Skywalker saga has been in theaters for less than three weeks, but has already managed to overtake the first ever standalone live-action Star Wars movie, which was released in theaters last year. This is what the power of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia can do for a movie.

As of January 1, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has pulled in $1,056,389, 228 worldwide. That, compared to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which managed to bring in $1,056,057,273 during its entire run, after being released in late 2016. The split between the domestic and international grosses for both movies are virtually identical, percentage wise. So it isn't as though certain foreign markets have more interest in The Last Jedi compared to Rogue One, leading to the difference in numbers. It's just that more people are interested in a Star Wars movie with legacy characters in it. And understandably so.

With that out of the way, by no means was Rogue One a failure for Disney and Lucasfilm by comparison. The fact that a Star Wars movie with scarcely any recognizable characters in it, save for a few Darth Vader scenes, managed to pull in more than $1 billion at the box office is still significant. That says more about what the brand can do in the future and gives Lucasfilm the confidence to take some risks moving forward. It was never expected to be as big as one of the saga movies.

That brings us to the other comparison, which is between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Domestically, The Last Jedi has $530.2 million to its name. At this point in its run, The Force Awakens already had $750.2. Again, that doesn't make Star Wars 8 a failure by comparison. When The Force Awakens was released, it had been a decade since a Star Wars movie had been released, and arguably a lot longer since a good one had come out, so fans were very eager and it's impossible to assume those conditions can be replicated again.

The Force Awakens finished its box office run with $2.06 billion at the box office, making it the third highest-grossing movie ever released. Star Wars: The Last Jedi won't catch that number, but it's still going to wind up being the highest-grossing movie released in 2017 globally and has already earned that title on the domestic side of things, overtaking Beauty and the Beast recently, according to Box Office Mojo. Not bad for a movie that's had a very divisive response from the Star Wars fanbase.