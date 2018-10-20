An awesome Mirror Cave Rey cosplay from The Last Jedi has been spotted in the wild. One of the more confusing scenes from Rian Johnson's film was when Rey discovered the cave underneath the Jedi Temple on Ahch-To. Rey appears in front of a mirror, which is very similar to Harry Potter's magical Mirror of Erised, showing Rey what she most desires, which is her parents. However, everything fades and she's left with a crazy mirror image of herself.

The Mirror Cave Rey cosplay was done by an unknown Star Wars fan with a pretty big imagination. The creative fan used four cardboard cutouts of Daisy Ridley and place them on two poles, all in a line, mimicking the infamous mirror scene in The Last Jedi. The look of the costume is also on point, which should give fans a chuckle, even if they weren't into what Rian Johnson was cooking together.

In an interview conducted around the release of The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson shed some more light on the somewhat confusing scene. As with a lot of things about the film, it harkens back to The Empire Strikes Back, specifically, Luke Skywalker's training with Yoda on Dagobah. Both Rey and Luke are tempted by the dark and go off exploring on their own. Johnson had this to say.

"Well, the idea that this natural place reflected. The idea that if there's a Jedi Temple up top, the light, it has to be balanced by a place of great darkness. We're drawing a very obvious connection to Luke's training and to Dagobah here, obviously."

Rian Johnson went on to explain that Rey went down to the cave to face "curiosity and self-doubt", much like Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back. There are still a lot of questions about the cave below the Jedi Temple on Ahch-To, which fans hope may be explained better in the upcoming Star Wars 9. Johnson went on to talk about Rey's trip down in the cave, explaining the mirrors. He says.

"(Rey) descends down into there and has to see, just like Luke did in the cave, her greatest fear. And her greatest fear is (that), in the search for identity, she has nobody but herself to rely on."

Star Wars fans were hoping that The Last Jedi would explain who Rey's parents are, but were left with a less than satisfying response from Kylo Ren, who tells her that her parents are space garbage nobodies. However, this is the villainous Kylo Ren that we're talking about here. He very well could have made the story up to throw Rey off of her path. Regardless, we won't find out until Star Wars 9 hits theaters, and that's only if J.J. Abrams chooses to tackle the subject or not. While we wait, you can check out the awesome Mirror Cave Rey cosplay below and head over to Star Wars for the further Episode IX information.