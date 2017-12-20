Kylo Ren is a lot of things, most of them bad, but he is still conflicted in The Last Jedi and Rian Johnson has revealed that he was not lying when he told Rey about her parents. The Force Awakens showed us a very immature Kylo Ren who was trying to please Supreme Leader Snoke and advance his training while impersonating Darth Vader. However, in The Last Jedi, we see Kylo Ren still growing up, but advancing his quest for power, a future that could see Rey as an ally. Rian Johnson spoke about Rey's parentage in a new interview, confirming what we saw on screen to be true. There are major SPOILERS for The Last Jedi ahead, read at your own risk.

In The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren reveals to Rey that her parents were nobodies. That they went out for a pack of smokes and never came back and tells Rey that she's always known it to be true and that they were never coming back. For many Star Wars fans, this came as a shock, and not the good kind of shock, but that's how Rian Johnson wanted it to feel. He wanted us to feel like Rey in that very moment and as easy as it could have been to make her a Skywalker or a Kenobi, Johnson did not take the easy route and instead gave fans something that they've never seen and never saw coming.

Naturally, the internet is on fire about Kylo Ren's revelations and calling the character a liar to set up something more interesting for Star Wars 9. But according to Rian Johnson, that was never the case for him. He explains.

"That's what Kylo sees and that's what he tells her and I think he's not lying in that moment. That's what he saw and she seems to believe it when she hears it. I don't want to... I'm not writing the next film, we'll see how they handle it going forward, and as we all know in these movies, there's always a certain point of view that's involved. But, for me, I'll tell you that was the... I can understand why that answer doesn't feel good. It's not supposed to feel good. It's supposed to be the hardest thing she could possibly hear in that moment."

Johnson is a life-long Star Wars fan and so he knew that he was going to see some fan backlash and he welcomes it. But, having to explain every little detail that you did and why may have come as a surprise for the director. However, this is Star Wars, which is close to a religion for some hardcore fans.

Rian Johnson admits that J.J. Abrams may swing Rey's story in another direction, but he does not know at this time. Abrams has been criticized for making a fan-serviced movie with The Force Awakens and some fans are worried that he may do the same for the upcoming Star Wars 9. One of the ways that the director may do that is go into further detail about Rey's nobody parents and turn them into somebodies, therefore ruining what Rian Johnson set up. We're still a long time from figuring it out, but for now, Kylo Ren was not lying about Rey's parents.

Rian Johnson has been taken to task for a lot of his decisions on The Last Jedi, but the movie will more than likely become a fan favorite after some time goes by. But for now, Rian Johnson is out explaining himself to the fans that don't like or understand his vision for the Star Wars universe, which he shouldn't really have to do. Anyway, you can read more about Kylo Ren telling Rey the truth about her parents via Collider while we wait for the story J.J. Abrams is writing.