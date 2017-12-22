A self-proclaimed alt-right troll has taken credit for The Last Jedi's poor fan score on Rotten Tomatoes. Though the man hasn't been named right now, he runs a Facebook page called Down With Disney's Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys. So why did he create bots to write thousands of fake reviews for the movie? He's reportedly mad at the producers of the franchise for introducing more female characters into the franchise, such as Rose. He also says Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron is a "victim of the anti-mansplaining movement." To top it off, he feels that Poe and Luke Skywalker are in danger of being "turn[ed]" gay, and that men should be reinstated as rulers of "society." Here's the original Facebook post, in which, this supposed troll takes credit for the Rotten Tomatoes reviews for The Last Jedi.

"Guess who's back? And yes it was me that caused this. While that vile troll page No More Legends had me banned, they set in motion my ultimate revenge plan against a person and a fanbase that attacked me and my friends like Brendan who had to leave his page Alliance to Defend the DCEU & Star Wars EU out of intimidation as well as the good people in the The Alliance to Preserve the Expanded Universe group and The New Canon Criticism Page. Thanks to friends of mine who taught me a thing or two about Bot Accounts, I used them to create this audience score through Facebook accounts created that subsequently logged into Rotten Tomatoes who rigged this score and still keep it dropping. It astounds me how I successfully bring out the worst in all of you and turn all of you against Disney. The Anti-EU fans bought this on themselves and I did what had to be done. Shall we create something similar for Avengers: Infinity War?"

The Huffington Post reached out to this very angry fan on Facebook and managed to get a little more information from him, regarding his anger and why he did this. "Regarding female heroes: Did you not see everything that came out of Ghostbusters? That is why. I'm sick and tired of men being portrayed as idiots. There was a time we ruled society and I want to see that again. That is why I voted for Donald Trump," said the unnamed party. He also is very mad at Lucasfilm for throwing out everything in the expanded universe. In case you don't know, when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, they reset the Star Wars canon, meaning that most everything (except the movies and TV shows) made prior to 2012, is no longer canon.

"There were supposed to be a trilogy of books and then some after set in the Legends canon. But [Lucasfilm executives] Kathleen Kennedy and Pablo Hidalgo wanted to pursue their own feminst [sic] agenda...[I]was never going to like The Last Jedi anyway because [it] erases everything the EU ever did."

Rotten Tomatoes previously stated that they've found no evidence of tampering with the fan reviews for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They reiterated that in this new report saying, "As a course of regular business, we have a team of security, network, social, database experts who monitor all of our platforms and they haven't seen any unusual activity." A different Rotten Tomatoes rep attributes this alt-right troll as just wanting to credit for something that he didn't actually do.

"These things happen from time to time where somebody opportunistically seizes on a moment and says, 'Oh, that thing? Yeah, I did that.' We take it very seriously, and we've looked at this, and to the best of our investigation so far this looks like legitimate user behavior."

It's well worth noting that other sites, such as Metacritic, feature negative reviews from fans for The Last Jedi. Currently, Metacritic has 4.9 out of 10 rating for the movie. That is made even more strange when the A Cinemascore is taken into account. Still, be it an alt-right troll, as suggested in this new piece from the Huffington Post, or actually angry fans, this isn't what Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for.