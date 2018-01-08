Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi has been in theaters for nearly a month now and the movie remains to be divisive amongst hardcore Star Wars fans who don't agree with the direction that the story went. On the opposite end of the spectrum, fans in equal measure were deeply satisfied with risks that Johnson took while making the movie. As it turns out, Daisy Ridley admits that she was initially unsure of the script when she first read it, but it isn't for the reasons that you're probably thinking.

Daisy Ridley recently spoke at the BAFTA Q&A for Star Wars: The Last Jedi where she revealed that she had "reservations" with Rian Johnson's script when she first read it. 2015's The Force Awakens introduced audiences to Rey and Finn, leaving many fans to speculate that they would be in a battle together in the second installment of the trilogy, which is something that the actress thought as well. However, that was not to be the case, as proven in The Last Jedi. Ridley had this to say.

"Well I, like Mark (Hamill), had some reservations about the script. I thought, 'Where is John (Boyega)? He's away from me, and I don't want to be away from him."

The Last Jedi only shows Rey and Finn in a few scenes towards the end of the movie, which ended up stressing Daisy Ridley out a bit since she had grown so comfortable working with John Boyega on the set of The Force Awakens as well as doing press for the movie before and after its release. The actress voiced her concerns to Rian Johnson and he assured her that everything would work out, allowing discussions throughout filming. As a result, Ridley believes that she was more "neurotic" this time around. She explains.

"Getting into something like this is pretty overwhelming, and John was my guy the whole way through filming and press stuff (on The Force Awakens), and it was scary. It was really scary thinking about the next chapter with us apart. And I expressed that to Rian. Luckily, we had a couple weeks to rehearse and we talked everything through. And, obviously, it's an ongoing conversation as we went. But I found it quite difficult, I remember saying to Rian I felt much more neurotic this time."

Mark Hamill also claimed to have some of the same reservations when he read the script, feeling that he wasn't sure if Luke Skywalker's storyline should get as dark and hopeless as it ended up on the big screen. In the end, Hamill and Daisy Ridley learned to trust Rian Johnson during filming, but they both felt insecure while shooting certain scenes. Both actors were unsure if they were doing the Star Wars legacy justice, but everything came together after they figured out Johnson's work style. Ridley went on to say.

"There were times where I thought, I don't think I've done the right thing, but Rian, if you're happy, I'm happy. Because I think it's that thing of being pushed and going somewhere where you can't quite figure it out, and (Rey's) figuring it out at the same time. But you do sort of think, I don't know if I'm doing this justice."

Some fans still believe that Rian Johnson didn't stay true to the Star Wars legacy and several fans have even gone as far to start a petition to have The Last Jedi removed from the official canon. On the other hand, critics who were against the changes that Johnson made, have voiced a change of opinion after a second viewing of the movie. J.J. Abrams is up next with Star Wars 9, so it will be interesting to how Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley handle going to work for the director for a second time after working with Rian Johnson. You can read more about Daisy Ridley's initial concerns with the script for The Last Jedi courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.