It was widely expected that The Last Jedi would have no problem repeating atop the box office in its second straight weekend in theaters, even while facing five newcomers that opened in theaters on December 20 and December 22. Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Universal's Pitch Perfect 3, 20th Century Fox's The Greatest Showman, Paramount's Downsizing and Warner Bros. Father Figures didn't come close to The Last Jedi, on the heels of its massive $220 million domestic opening and $450 million worldwide opening last weekend. Still, The Last Jedi dropped much more than expected, a whopping 68.9% from its debut, to take the box office crown for the second straight weekend with $68.4 million.

The 68.9% drop is surprising in some ways, especially considering its predecessor, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, only dropped 39.8% in its second weekend. The Last Jedi remained in 4,232 theaters this weekend, and pulled in a sizeable $16,183 per-screen average, although that's a far cry from the $51,987 per-screen average in its opening weekend. The massive drop from the opening weekend could likely be attributed to how divisive the movie has become, with a petition formed last week to remove The Last Jedi from the Star Wars canon, and while its creator later admitted the petition was a joke, many fans didn't think it was a joke, amassing over 61,000 signatures so far. Still, even despite this big drop, none of the five new releases seemed to benefit, since they all came in under our projections.

Debuting in second place is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which took in an estimated $34 million, earning a respectable $9,031 per-screen average from 3,765 theaters. Since its debut on Wednesday, December 20, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has taken in $50.6 million thus far, with an additional $49.5 million from international markets putting its global opening weekend at $100.1 million, from a $90 million budget. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also had the somewhat surprising distinction of being the only movie of the five new releases to be critically-acclaimed, with a solid 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Downsizing and The Greatest Showman getting mixed reviews with 51% apiece, while Pitch Perfect (29%) and Father Figures (21%) both failed to impress the nation's critics.

Debuting in third place was Pitch Perfect 3, which took in $20.4 million, marking a huge downward slide for this trilogy. The first Pitch Perfect movie opened to modest results in 2012, with just a $5.1 million opening in limited release, but it later expanded nationwide and took in a solid $65 million domestic and $115.3 million worldwide, from a $17 million budget, plus the hit single "Cups" went triple platinum as well. Pitch Perfect 2 opened with $69.2 million in 2015, en route to an impressive $184.2 million domestic take and $103.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $287.5 million worldwide, from just a $29 million budget. While Pitch Perfect 3 will certainly have no trouble earning back its $45 million budget, this modest opening certainly indicates that fans of the Barden Bellas aren't coming out in force for this franchise like they used to.

20th Century Fox's The Last Showman opened in fourth place this weekend, with a meager $8.6 million, while holdover Ferdinand rounded out the top 5 with $7 million. It seems that the cast performing in the first ever live trailer, which aired during Fox's A Christmas Story: Live three-hour musical event, wasn't enough to bring more fans into theaters, pulling in a paltry $2,861 per-screen average from 3,006 theaters. The original musical has pulled in $13.1 million domestic since its December 20 debut, but it will have to have a solid showing internationally if the movie has any hope of earning back its $84 million production budget.

Rounding out the top 10 this weekend is Coco ($5.2 million), Downsizing ($4.6 million), Darkest Hour ($4.1 million), Father Figures ($3.2 million) and The Shape of Water ($3 million). Also opening in limited release this weekend was 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated The Post, which reunites Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, which earned an impressive $495,000 from just 9 theaters, for an impressive $55,000 per-screen average. The film will expand nationwide on January 12, 2018. Entertainment Studios' Hostiles earned $26,000 from three theaters for a solid $8,667 per-screen average, while Sony Pictures Classics' Happy End pulled in $23,800 from 33 theaters for an atrocious $721 per-screen average. There are no movies opening in wide release next weekend, but Sony's All the Money in the World opens on Christmas Day, the last wide release of the year. Also opening in limited release on Christmas Day is STX's Molly's Game, Focus Features' Phantom Thread, with Magnolia's In the Fade opening on December 27 and Sony Pictures Classics' Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool opening on December 29. Take a look at the box office estimates for the weekend of December 22, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.