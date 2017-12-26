The utter decimation of Kylo Ren's mask in The Last Jedi wasn't the answer to fan backlash, or anyone who complained about it in The Force Awakens. The plan to destroy the helmet came way before The Force Awakens was even in theaters. And it was seen as risky at the time.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has been quite open about his various decisions in this latest Star Wars sequel. Some see the whole movie as one giant middle finger to J.J. Abrams and what The Force Awakens set up. That's not actually the case, entirely. And not for lack of trying, it appears that J.J. Abrams, who remained attached as an executive producer, actually liked the direction this adventure went in.

So there was no resounding hate by Rian Johnson when it came to taking Kylo Ren's mask out of the picture. It was a deliberate decision that, as he tells it, had just as much to do with story telling as it did getting to see more of Adam Driver's beautiful face. Johnson explains his motives for losing the mask.

"That was the big design choice with Kylo: losing the mask. It was a little terrifying because, by the time we were making the movie, the first film had come out and every kid was wearing Kylo Ren masks on Halloween. It was the symbol of the movie on packaging. And I love the helmet. But the whole premise of this film is that you're getting inside this guy a bit more. More than that, Rey is seeing there's more to him than she thought. And Adam Driver is one of my favorite actors working today. The notion of getting the mask off of him so we don't have to deal with it and can look into his eyes seemed really important."

Watching the finished movie, it's a hard argument to disagree with. As Kylo and Rey continue to make a strong force connection, it would have almost been impossible to continue showing Ben Solo in his Kylo mask. And as we learn, this was a mask that Snoke never really cared for. In The Force Awakens, Kylo was setting himself up as the new Darth Vader, but his plans have shifted somewhat, especially now that he is, spoiler alert, the new Supreme Leader of the First Order.

Kylo's mask was pretty cool looking, and it did make for a great toy. But perhaps it's better that this mask has made its way to the dustbin of history. Maybe Kylo Ren will return with a new, cooler mask in Star Wars 9. There are plenty of ways returning director J.J. Abrams could go in continuing the story of Kylo Ren. But for now, Adam Driver is getting to show off his face for the time being. This quote originated at Screen Rant.