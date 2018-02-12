'Aren't you a little short to be a Stormtrooper?' Princess Leia asks a disguised Luke Skywalker when they first meet in A New Hope. As it turns out, AWOL Stormtrooper Finn and Luke are exactly the same height, so no, Luke wasn't too short. But as it turns out, both Prince William and Prince Harry were too tall to be Stormtroopers, which led to the royal pair hitting the cutting room floor when it came time to piece together Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Some have wondered why the two princes were excised from from the final cut of The Last Jedi. And now we have an answer. The pair were too tall. A source close to the production had this to say about why the two brothers were dropped.

"Stormtroopers have to be exactly 5ft 11in. At the time we shot it I think the feeling was that the scene would make the final movie. The scene just didn't work for the final cut so it was left out."

The scene in question happened before the big third act climax of the movie. The royal duo were playing Stormtroopers who escort Finn, Rose, and turncoat DJ into an elevator. The scene also featured Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow as Stormtroopers. Prince Harry is 6' 1", and his older brother William is even taller at 6' 3". Tom Hardy is perfect Stormtrooper height at 5' 9", with Gary Barlow clocking in at the exact same height. John Boyega is also 5' 9". So in the scene, they had three actors all the same height, then these two Stormtroopers who were clearly much taller than everyone else.

It's not reported if there was one shot that showed all seven characters together. Benicio Del Toro would have also towered over the other Stormtroopers at 6' 2". John Boyega let everyone down easy well before the movie came out so that much wouldn't be made of it. At the time he explained the situation.

"They cut it out of the film. I did personally apologize to them yesterday and said, 'Sorry you were cut out of the film.' Will was like, 'I guess I just need to work more on the skill.'"

At the time John Boyega announced the royals had been cut out of the movie, he did not further explain exactly why the scene disappeared. And it's not know if this will be one of the many deleted scenes that has been promised for the Blu-ray and DVD release. John Boyega was the first one to confirm the Princes had a scene in the movie, after it was widely publicized that the two royals had visited the set in 2016. Boyega had this to say at the time.

"I think they took that scene out. I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too. I said it. I'm sick of hiding this...Every time I get asked I don't know how to dodge it. Yeah, they were on set."

Boyega later called the scene ii question a "strange contrast of a weird family" and defined the experience as 'the best of both worlds'. The movie hits Blu-ray and DVD this March, with the promise of between 20 to 30 minutes of scenes that didn't make it in the final cut. This news comes to us from Telegraph.co.uk.